Shelly Smith: Where is Alex Murdaugh’s Mom’s Caretaker Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the downfall of Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh after his wife as well as son’s 2021 double homicide. And amongst those to thus feature in this original to help move the narrative along was actually Shelly Smith — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Shelly Smith?

It was reportedly back in the late 1990s when military veteran turned prison corrections officer Blanca first came across Alex through their professions, only for things to soon evolve into more. “I worked with [him] translating what was being said in court for Spanish-speaking clients,” she revealed in the docuseries. “Shortly after, I met his wife Maggie, who needed help dealing with [their two sons]. I said, ‘If you want, I can help,'” resulting in her landing the position of family aid/housekeeper and realizing the matriarch was not at all a “prissy, princess-type, snob;” instead, she was funny.

Thus began Blanca and Maggie’s friendship — if there were ever days they didn’t get a chance to catch up on their daily experiences in person, they either spoke on call or kept in touch via texts. It’s hence no surprise she gradually even noticed her friend often put her husband on a pedestal because of all his tremendous career achievements, “but there was an image that you have to keep.” So despite the fact this housekeeper knew Alex “adored” his partner, she was baffled by him admittedly keeping secrets concerning the lawsuit on Paul stemming from a deadly 2019 boating accident.

Coming to Blanca’s last conversations with Maggie, the latter had texted her on the fateful day of June 7, 2021, to ask if she could cook the family a good dinner at their Colleton County estate. “She had a doctor’s appointment, so we missed each other by like five minutes,” the former somberly stated in the original. “Alex came out of the room maybe about an hour after I got there. He had on a pair of khakis and his blue blazer… He was kind of jittery. It seemed like he just put on the clothes he was wearing the night before and threw a jacket on. He didn’t bother to fix his hair. He looked tired.”

Where is Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson Now?

With all this, Blanca has unwaveringly come to believe Alex was involved in his wife and son’s murders, yet she’s determined never to publicly give her opinion on whether he had any third-party help. “I don’t want to answer that question,” she candidly said in the production. “I don’t feel comfortable answering that question.” However, she later did express her feelings on this entire situation by stating, “I miss when we were at the house by ourselves. She didn’t have to pretend to be anything but Maggie with me. I miss that. I’ll never have a friend like that again.”

Blanca continued, “I don’t know what else to say. I mean, I’m – – she’s not here, he’s not here, and I got their dog [Bubba]. I guess it’s just us now.” It thus comes as no surprise she continues to reside alongside Bubba in Hampton, South Carolina, to this day, where they’re also surrounded by her family. From what we can tell, this now Independent Real Estate Professional is a loving wife, mother, as well as grandmother.

