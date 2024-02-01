Baby Bandito: 8 Similar Shows Worth Watching

Netflix’s ‘Baby Bandito’ takes us on a thrilling ride through the unexpected and dangerous escapades of Kevin Tapia. Set against the backdrop of a real heist that occurred in Chile in 2014, the show delves into the intriguing world of crime while injecting elements of fast-paced storytelling and humor. Kevin Tapia is a skateboarder who turns to a life of crime, to offer his lover, Genesis, a luxurious life befitting them. To do so, Kevin thinks up a daring route to amass a fortune. The plot involves him stealing the plan of a notorious gang, and carrying out a heist of seven million dollars from the airport.

Overloaded with cash, Kevin and Genesis find themselves on the run, propelled into the spotlight as the most wanted fugitives in the country. Their newfound wealth brings extreme danger, with both law enforcement and vengeful gangsters hot on their trail. The series transcends a simple crime thriller, exploring the transformative power of wealth on individuals. Here are some shows like ‘Baby Bandito’ that promise an exhilarating and thought-provoking journey through the world of crime, showcasing its ecstatic highs and grim lows.

8. Berlin (2023-)

Centering on one of the most outrageous characters in ‘Money Hiest,’ ‘Berlin’ takes us back to the eponymous character’s golden days. He works with an eccentric crew to rob the Vienot Auction House in Paris of all its invaluable treasures. However, even once their well-laid plans are successful, the road will not be an easy one for Berlin and his gang, with the authorities close on their tale. Created by Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina, the series takes the winning formula of its predecessor and adds new dramatic dynamics to it along with a vibrant French setting. If you were enthralled by the planning and execution of the hiest in ‘Baby Bandito,’ ‘Berlin’ and the ‘Money Hiest’ franchise will be right up your alley with memorable characters and cinematic visuals.

7. Queen of the South (2016-2021)

‘Queen of the South,’ created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, unfolds a gripping narrative of Teresa Mendoza’s rise in the drug trade. The show traces Teresa’s evolution from a money changer in Mexico to becoming a powerful drug lord. Driven by survival instincts, she navigates the dangerous world of narcotics, facing adversaries and forming strategic alliances. Teresa’s compelling character is defined by resilience and ambition as she overcomes challenges in a male-dominated underworld. Like Kevin in ‘Baby Bandito,’ Teresa is dealt a bad hand by fate and decides to take back control over her life with her own hands. Both series offer a potent mix of action, drama, and suspense while exploring the cost of wealth and power to these individuals.

6. Clark (2022)

‘Clark,’ conceived by Oskar Söderlund and Fredrik Agetoft, presents us with a rendition of the true story of Clark Olofsson, an infamous Swedish gangster. The series follows the eponymous character, Clark Olofsson, a charismatic and cunning figure notorious for his involvement in Sweden’s criminal underbelly. Chronicling Olofsson’s life from his early days in the prison system to his emergence as a legendary figure in the world of crime, the plot unveils the complexities of his character and the turbulent times in which he operated. With his larger-than-life persona, he eventually made the Swedish public fall for him despite his untold crimes, giving rise to the idea of the Stockholm Syndrome. Both ‘Baby Bandito,’ and ‘Clark’ tell aggrandizing tales of criminals who became infamous for the scale of their transgressions.

5. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2022)

Brought to life by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ delves into the gripping world of drug cartels and law enforcement in 1980s Mexico. The series narrates the true story of the Guadalajara Cartel’s ascent under the cunning leadership of Félix Gallardo and the subsequent DEA efforts to dismantle the empire. It presents a gritty examination of the intricate web of corruption, power struggles, and betrayal that defines the illicit drug trade. Those who were taken by the charisma of the criminal world in ‘Baby Bandito’ will find themselves gripped by the show’s masterful development of its characters and explorations of the complex motives that drive both criminals and law enforcement.

4. Griselda (2024-)

‘Griselda,’ from creators Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, and Doug Miro, revolves around Griselda Blanco, a charming yet ruthless businesswoman who builds a drug cartel in Miami. Griselda utilizes brutally efficient tactics to run a very successful cocaine operation, a little too successful, as both the DEA and the competition take note. Not one to back off from a fight, the queenpin surprises the unsuspecting gangsters with a taste of their own medicine. Both Kevin from ‘Baby Bandito,’ and Griselda are inspired by real incidents and people. They are unlikely candidates for the line of work they choose, but nevertheless excel at it, and revel in the rewards.

3. Ozark (2017-2022)

Crafted by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark’ is a gripping crime drama that thrusts financial planner Marty Byrde and his family into the dangerous world of money laundering. Fleeing a deadly situation, the Byrdes forcibly relocate to the rural Ozarks to set up a vast money-laundering operation for a Mexican drug cartel. Marty navigates the treacherous waters of criminal enterprises while trying to protect his family from imminent threats.

Those who were thrilled by Kevin’s dangerous dynamic with the gang hunting him in ‘Baby Bandito’ will find a similarly threatened protagonist in Marty, one who also adapts well to the criminal status thrust upon him. ‘Ozark’ adeptly blends suspense and character development, showcasing the Byrde family’s struggle for normalcy in an environment where danger lurks at every turn.

2. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019-)

‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast),’ a creation of Philipp Kässbohrer and Matthias Murmann, tells a darkly comedic tale of teenage ingenuity and modern crime. The show follows the exploits of Moritz Zimmermann, a high school student who, in a misguided attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend, ventures into the world of online drug trafficking. Teaming up with his best friend Lenny, Moritz creates a highly successful online drug empire from his bedroom. Much like the protagonist of ‘Baby Bandito,’ Mortiz sets off the show’s premise based on his desire to prove himself to a love interest. In addition, both shows are based on real personalities who entered the criminal world and catapulted themselves to mind-boggling success.

1. Snowfall (2017-2023)

‘Snowfall,’ by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, transports us to 1980s Los Angeles amidst the crack cocaine epidemic. The series chronicles the intersecting lives of Franklin Saint, a young entrepreneur, and characters from various walks of life entangled in the burgeoning cocaine business. Franklin’s relentless ambition takes him from a small-time drug dealer to a pivotal player in the illicit drug trade. Fans of ‘Baby Bandito,’ will find a similar story of aspirations and a nuanced exploration of the characters’ motivations and struggles in ‘Snowfall.’ The shows share a sense of style with both protagonists quickly becoming successful in their new criminal careers and bringing the wrath of established gangs down upon them.

