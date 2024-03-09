8 Crime Dramas Similar to BMF You Must See

‘B.M.F.‘ is a crime drama television series created by Randy Huggins that revolves around the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), a notorious drug trafficking organization based in Detroit during the late 1980s and early 1990s. It explores the rise of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory as they build a criminal empire, balancing the dangerous world of drug dealing with family dynamics.

The ensemble delivers remarkable performances, notably Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. portraying his real-life father, Big Meech, alongside talented actors such as Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, and Michole Briana White. ‘B.M.F.’ delves into the complexities of power, loyalty, and the consequences of pursuing the American Dream through illicit means. ‘B.M.F.’ enthralls viewers with its gritty depiction of the Black Mafia Family’s rise and challenges in the criminal underworld, making it a must-watch for fans of compelling crime dramas. If you hunger for more narratives exploring similar themes, here are 8 shows like ‘BMF’ deserving your attention.

8. Boardwalk Empire (2010-2014)

‘Boardwalk Empire,’ created by Terence Winter, chronicles the Prohibition era’s criminal underworld, focusing on Enoch “Nucky” Thompson (Steve Buscemi). As a political figure and bootlegger in Atlantic City, Nucky navigates the complexities of power and crime. The show is adapted from Nelson Johnson’s book, ‘Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City.’ Drawing parallels with ‘BMF,’ both series offer riveting portrayals of organized crime, exploring the rise of powerful figures and the challenges they face in tumultuous settings, providing viewers with compelling narratives of ambition, loyalty, and the consequences of living on the edge.

7. Queen of the South (2016-2021)

‘Queen of the South,’ based on the novel ‘La Reina del Sur; by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, follows Teresa Mendoza’s journey from a humble money changer to a powerful figure in the drug trade. Created by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, the series stars Alice Braga as Teresa, navigating the dangers of the cartel world while seeking vengeance and survival. Drawing parallels with ‘BMF,’ both shows delve into the complexities of organized crime, showcasing the rise of individuals within ruthless environments and the sacrifices made along the way, offering gripping narratives of ambition, loyalty, and the pursuit of power.

6. Money and Violence (2014-2016)

‘Money and Violence,’ a web series created by Moise Verneau, features a cast including Verneau, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, and Jacob Berger. It provides an authentic portrayal of street life in Brooklyn, following a group of friends navigating the challenges of crime and survival. The series explores the dynamics of loyalty, betrayal, and the pursuit of success in an urban setting. Similar to ‘BMF,’ ‘Money and Violence’ offers a raw and gritty depiction of individuals seeking power and recognition in the world of organized crime. Both shows capture the struggles and complexities of life on the streets, showcasing the harsh realities faced by those involved in illicit activities, making them compelling narratives of ambition and survival.

5. Gangs of London (2020-)

‘Gangs of London,’ created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, immerses viewers in a power struggle among criminal organizations in London. The show boasts an ensemble cast, including Joe Cole, Colm Meaney, and Sope Dirisu, bringing the intense narrative to life. Unlike ‘BMF,’ which explores the rise of a single criminal family, ‘Gangs of London’ offers a multifaceted portrayal of various criminal factions vying for control. Both series, however, share the theme of organized crime, portraying the relentless pursuit of power, loyalty tests, and the inevitable clashes that ensue. ‘Gangs of London’ delivers a gripping and action-packed perspective on the intricate world of crime syndicates.

4. Godfather of Harlem (2019-)

‘Godfather of Harlem‘ and ‘BMF’ share similarities in their exploration of organized crime and the rise of influential figures within their respective communities. Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, ‘Godfather of Harlem’ centers on the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), as he returns from prison to reclaim his territory in 1960s Harlem. The series dives into Johnson’s complex relationships with politicians, civil rights leaders, and rival gangsters, offering a nuanced portrayal of power dynamics and the struggles for control in the underworld. With its stellar cast and compelling narrative, ‘Godfather of Harlem’ provides a captivating glimpse into the intersection of crime, politics, and social change.

3. Gomorrah (2014–2021)

‘Gomorrah,’ based on Roberto Saviano’s book, offers a gritty portrayal of the Camorra, a notorious criminal organization in Naples, Italy. Created by Stefano Sollima, Claudio Cupellini, and Giovanni Bianconi, the series unfolds the ruthless power struggles within the syndicate. It features a strong ensemble cast, including Marco D’Amore and Salvatore Esposito. ‘Gomorrah’ stands out for its realistic depiction of organized crime, akin to ‘BMF,’ as it explores the dark underbelly of society, showcasing the consequences of power, loyalty, and betrayal within criminal enterprises. Both series immerse viewers in the complexities of crime, providing compelling narratives of ambition and survival.

2. Snowfall (2017-2023)

While ‘BMF’ focuses on the rise of the Black Mafia Family in Detroit, ‘Snowfall‘ takes a multi-perspective approach, exploring the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles. Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, ‘Snowfall’ weaves together the stories of a young drug dealer, a CIA operative, and a Mexican wrestler, showcasing the far-reaching impact of the drug trade. The series, featuring Damson Idris and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, juxtaposes diverse characters and backgrounds against the backdrop of the 1980s drug epidemic, offering a nuanced exploration of the socio-political factors influencing the rise of the crack cocaine trade. Both series share a common theme of delving into the complexities of the drug trade but adopt distinct narrative structures and settings.

1. Power (2014-2020)

In contrast to ‘BMF,’ which taps into the rise of a criminal empire in Detroit, ‘Power’ explores the complex intersections of crime, family, and power dynamics in New York City. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, the series centers on James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a charismatic nightclub owner who becomes embroiled in a dangerous underworld of drug dealing and political intrigue. With its intricate plot twists and morally ambiguous characters, ‘Power’ offers a compelling narrative that delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the pursuit of power. Featuring a diverse ensemble cast led by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora, the show captivates audiences with its engrossing storytelling and intense portrayal of urban crime.

Read More: Where is BMF Filmed?