8 Shows Like Detective Forst You Must See

‘Detective Forst‘ (Polish: ‘Forst’) unfolds as a gripping Polish crime drama TV series, drawing inspiration from Remigiusz Mróz’s acclaimed Forst book series. The narrative unfolds against the striking backdrop of the Tatra Mountains, marred by a wave of mysterious murders. Detective Wiktor Forst (played by Borys Szyc) takes center stage, determined to unravel the perplexing case. Teaming up with journalist Olga Szrebska, the duo delves into a complex web of secrets and motives, navigating the treacherous terrain of crime and intrigue. As the plot thickens, ‘Detective Forst’ becomes a riveting exploration of suspense and collaboration in the pursuit of justice. Here are 8 shows like ‘Detective Forst’ that deserve your attention.

8. Mare of Easttown (2021)

‘Mare of Easttown‘ is a gripping American crime drama miniseries created by Brad Ingelsby. Starring Kate Winslet as the lead, Detective Mare Sheehan, the show revolves around her attempts to solve a murder in a small Pennsylvania town while grappling with personal challenges. With an intense portrayal of community dynamics and a layered central character, the series shares thematic similarities with ‘Detective Forst.’ Both jump into the intricacies of small-town crime, featuring determined detectives navigating personal and professional hurdles in pursuit of justice, making them compelling choices for enthusiasts of intricately woven crime narratives.

7. The Fall (2013-2016)

‘The Fall’ is a riveting British-Irish crime drama series created by Allan Cubitt. Starring Gillian Anderson as Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson and Jamie Dornan as the enigmatic serial killer Paul Spector, the show follows the intense cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and a cold-blooded murderer in Belfast. The psychological depth of the characters and the meticulous storytelling draw parallels with ‘Detective Forst.’ Both series explore the complexities of crime investigations, unraveling the layers of the criminal mind while portraying the toll such pursuits take on the detectives involved, making ‘The Fall’ a good choice for those who appreciate the intricacies of crime dramas.

6. Longmire (2012-2017)

Developed by Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny, ‘Longmire‘ is an American Western crime drama that resonates with elements found in ‘Detective Forst.’ The series, based on Craig Johnson’s novels, follows Sheriff Walt Longmire, portrayed by Robert Taylor, as he solves crimes in Absaroka County, Wyoming. Like ‘Detective Forst,’ ‘Longmire’ combines engaging crime narratives with a character-driven focus. Both shows tap into the challenges faced by law enforcement in tight-knit communities, exploring the personal and professional struggles of their protagonists. Fans of ‘Detective Forst’ may appreciate the rugged charm, intricate mysteries, and character development in ‘Longmire.’

5. Wallander (2008-2016)

Adapted from Henning Mankell’s novels, ‘Wallander’ offers a distinct approach to crime drama, aligning with the nuanced storytelling of ‘Detective Forst.’ Created by Peter Harness and starring Kenneth Branagh as Detective Kurt Wallander, the series is set in the picturesque yet haunting landscapes of Sweden. ‘Wallander’ not only captures the essence of criminal investigations but also highlights its protagonist’s introspective journey. The show’s atmospheric tone, coupled with Branagh’s performance, evokes a sense of melancholy similar to the contemplative mood in ‘Detective Forst.’ Both series share a penchant for exploring the psychological toll of crime-solving, making ‘Wallander’ a captivating choice for enthusiasts of intricate narratives and character depth.

4. The Killing (2011-2014)

In ‘The Killing,’ Veena Sud crafts a masterful American crime drama, unfolding the intense investigation of a murder case in Seattle. Mireille Enos and Joel Kinnaman deliver stellar performances as Detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder, peeling the layers of the case. Sud’s narrative prowess shines through, emphasizing the intricate character dynamics within the investigation. Much like the meticulous storytelling in ‘Detective Forst,’ ‘The Killing’ offers a deep dive into the psychological and emotional burden on detectives. Both series share a commitment to exploring the human side of crime-solving, making ‘The Killing’ a riveting counterpart for fans of complex narratives and rich character development.

3. The Bridge (2011-2018)

Both ‘The Bridge’ and ‘Detective Forst’ showcase intense crime narratives with a cross-border dimension. While ‘Detective Forst’ grips audiences with Polish mountain intrigue, ‘The Bridge,’ a Scandinavian masterpiece created by Hans Rosenfeldt, creates a tale of crime straddling Denmark and Sweden. Starring Sofia Helin as the unorthodox detective Saga Norén, the series engages with the intricacies of cross-cultural cooperation in crime-solving. Both shows captivate with their unique settings, intricate plot twists, and a relentless pursuit of justice. Fans of ‘Detective Forst’ will find the international dimensions and suspenseful storytelling in ‘The Bridge’ equally enthralling.

2. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

Chris Chibnall’s ‘Broadchurch‘ and ‘Detective Forst’ share a common thread in their narrative tapestry—both series intricately knit crime investigations into the fabric of close-knit communities. While ‘Detective Forst’ explores the Tatra Mountains, ‘Broadchurch’ unfolds against the coastal charm. In this British gem, David Tennant and Olivia Colman portray detectives unraveling the aftermath of a tragic event. Chibnall, much like the creators of ‘Detective Forst,’ weaves suspense and emotion, showcasing the ripples of crime on individual lives. With its nuanced characters and immersive storytelling, ‘Broadchurch’ resonates with the intense and community-centric approach found in ‘Detective Forst.’

1. Bosch (2014-2021)

For enthusiasts of ‘Detective Forst,’ ‘Bosch‘ is a must-watch, seamlessly blending the gritty charm of Los Angeles with intricately layered crime narratives. Created by Michael Connelly and Eric Overmyer, the series centers on Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, a relentless LAPD detective navigating the city’s underbelly. Welliver’s portrayal, coupled with the show’s noir atmosphere, mirrors the captivating complexity of ‘Detective Forst.’ As Bosch tackles high-stakes cases, the series not only knits a web of suspense but also delves into the moral quagmires of justice. With its character-driven storytelling and urban intensity, ‘Bosch’ offers a captivating parallel for fans seeking riveting crime dramas.

