7 Shows Like Pieces of Her You Must See

Created by Charlotte Stoudt based on the novel by Karin Slaughter, the thriller series ‘Pieces of Her’ plunges its audience deep into a familial mystery. Andy Oliver’s mother, Laura, is on the news again after the eruption of violence in the mall. As Oliver traverses her memories, the series reveals startling truths about the family’s past.

Now, if you have seen enough thriller shows with unforeseeable twists and turns, you would know that it must require a delicate nuance to make a thriller right in tone and pace. If you are in need, we have some shows that would hit the right spot, or maybe even better. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Pieces of Her’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Brothers and Sisters (2006-2011)

Created by Jon Robin Baitz, the family drama series ‘Brothers and Sisters’ revolves around the Walkers, an affluent Los Angeles-based family. After the death of the family patriarch, they attempt to come to terms with the loss and its implications for the failing family business. Meanwhile, secrets come out in the open. However, rather than breaking the family apart, it brings them together. If you are trying to tone down on the thrill following ‘Pieces of Her,’ and amplify the drama, this is the show you should count on to empty your popcorn bucket.

6. Anne with an E (2017-2019)

Creator Moira Walley-Beckett reimagined the classic ‘Anne of Green Gables’ in the period piece coming-of-age saga ‘Anne with an E.’ Thirteen-year-old Anna has suffered an abusive childhood in orphanages and strangers’ houses. However, she is assertive, smart, full of passions and imagination in equal measures. In the late 1890s, Anne is sent to Prince Edward Island to live with her aging siblings. If you have found the coming-of-age rhetoric of Andy Oliver one of the most exciting aspects of ‘Pieces of Her,’ this female-centric show should be on your bucket list.

5. Little Fires Everywhere (2020)

Created by Liz Tigelaar based on the eponymous 2017 bestselling book by Celeste Ng, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ is all about complex familial relationships. The story follows the Richardson family, who may look picture perfect from the outset, but we realize that nothing is as they seem. The series, like ‘Pieces of Her’ explores the weight of secrets, and if you want to watch another show based on mother-daughter relationships, this is the show you should add to your bucket list.

4. Justified (2010-2015)

Developed by Graham Yost based on a short story by Elmore Leonard, the thriller series ‘Justified’ is a gritty and gloomy western oddity with an antihero in the middle. Raylan Givens kills a mob hitman in Miami in a case of rash judgment. In turn, he is transferred to his home turf in the Eastern District of Kentucky Marshal’s office. He strives to bring criminals to justice while struggling with his memories of a muddied past. The gritty and quirky thrill of the series, complete with a stellar cast ensemble headed by Timothy Olyphant, keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats. If you seek another show that follows the same structure of flashback storytelling following ‘Pieces of Her,’ this series will fill your thrill counter in no time.

3. Traces (2019-2021)

Created by Amelia Bullmore and Jess Williams from an idea by Val McDermid, ‘Traces’ is a gripping thriller drama packed with cerebral pace, tangly twists, and visceral explosions. Emma Hodges is a young and aspiring forensic student working as a lab assistant. She attends an online forensics course, where the in-depth study of an apparently fictional case brings back memories for her. When two female professors know her case, they chime in for the cause. Together, they attempt to bring a killer to justice, but the mystery sprawls out of control in no time. If you seek to watch another personal and subjective thriller series such as ‘Pieces of Her,’ this is the show you should head to.

2. Sharp Objects (2018)

From Gillian Flynn’s eponymous book, Marti Noxon created the psychological thriller miniseries ‘Sharp Objects.’ Crime reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) has struggled with self-harm and alcoholism. After coming out of a psychiatric institution, Camilla heads back to her hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. After arriving in town, she finds lodging among her people. It brings her back in front of the prying eyes of her socialite mother. If you are looking for another show that chronicles a mother-daughter relationship like ‘Pieces of Her,’ you must add this television gem to your watchlist.

1. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-)

Created for television by Bruce Miller based on the acclaimed novel by Margaret Atwood, sci-fi thriller ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is one of the most cerebral female-centric shows to have ever descended on television. The story follows June Osborne, a woman with a mysterious past who is compelled to live as a concubine. The series takes us to a dystopian future where an extreme fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship rules the corridors of an icy kingdom. If you like ambient thrillers and female-centric shows like ‘Pieces of Her,’ this series mingles the best of both worlds.

