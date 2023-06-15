7 Shows Like School of Lies You Must See

A maze of lies and deceit follows in ‘School of Lies’ when a 12-year-old boy happens to go missing from a private boarding school. When the mystery of his disappearance begins to unravel, it brings unbelievable secrets to the fore. Created by Avinash Arun and Ishani Banerjee, ‘School of Lies’ is a Hindi drama and mystery series that follows the twisted lives of children in a private boarding school called RISE and the domino effects of secrets that continue to unearth.

With Nimrat Kaur, Sonali Kulkarni, Shaki Anand, Aamir Bashir, Hemant Choudhary, and Divyansh Dwivedi, ‘School of Lies’ depicts how there is always more to the story than meets the eye. With lies and deceit encompassed in an eerie setting, the mystery thriller traverses through the themes of anger, shame and grief. So, if the whodunit gripping drama appealed to you just as much, here is a list of similar shows. You can watch several of these shows, like ‘School of Lies’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020-)

Following the kidnapping of his six-year-old daughter, Dr. Avinash Sabharwal finds himself teetering on the edge of moral right and wrong as he must make a disastrous choice to get his daughter back. From manipulation to dire choices, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ follows a gripping storyline that delves into the psyche of the human mind. With Abhishek Bachchan as the titular lead, the ensemble also features Saiyami Kher, Shruti Bapna, Nithya Menen and Ivana Kaur. Much like ‘School of Lies,’ ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ by creator Mayank Sharma also follows a riveting premise where the protagonist is driven to the edge to make things right.

6. The Lørenskog Disappearance (2022)

Created by Nikolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander, the cast features Yngvild Støen Grotmol, Kidane Gjølme Dalva and Christian Rubeck. The show chronicles the investigation undertaken by Norwegian police after Anne Elisabeth Hagen, the wife of a millionaire, is kidnapped. Based on a real disappearance, the show follows the botched investigation and the suspicions that label Anna’s husband as the perpetrator. Similar to ‘School of Lies,’ ‘The Lørenskog Disappearance’ also maps the story of a mystery that brings out secrets at every turn and seems impossible to solve.

5. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

Following the death of an 11-year-old boy, the tight-knit coastal community of Broadchurch suddenly becomes the center of attention. An investigation led by Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller tries to bring the murderer to justice and begin investigating the community. The series features David Tenant, Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey and Arthur Darvill and is created by Chris Chibnall. Despite its differences, ‘Broadchurch’ mirrors ‘School of Lies’ in several ways. Just like the ominous ambiance of RISE, the boarding school where everyone has an ulterior motive, menace looms within the Broachurch community and its people who suddenly turn their backs on each other and give way to unfathomable secrets as well.

4. Suzhal: The Vortex (2022-)

This Tamil web series follows an investigative thriller following the disappearance of a girl. Set in the backdrop of a small South Indian town, the annual cultural festival of the place starts off with an ominous occurrence. The disappearance of the young girl leads the police to a routine investigation. However, when secrets begin to pour, and an investigation threatens to shake the cultural foundation of the town, anticipation heightens and tension soars. Starring Sriya Reddy, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh and Latha Rao, ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ also follows a mystery on the pretext of a disappearance. So, if you found ‘School of Lies’ intriguing for its nail-biting plot, then you’ll find creators Pushkar-Gayathri’s opus equally invigorating too.

3. The Missing (2014-2016)

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, ‘The Missing’ unfolds across two timelines. When years ago, Tony, Emily and their son Ollie went on a trip to France, little did they anticipate what would pass. Ollie’s sudden disappearance without a trace leaves the French police in a frenzy. However, with no trace or clues that would direct them to the young boy, the case goes cold. Despite the lack of evidence, the retired chief, who took up the case more than a decade ago, decides to look for Ollie, whom he still believes to be alive. Featuring James Nesbitt, Tchéky Karyo, Frances O’Connor and Keeley Hawes, ‘The Missing’ also follows the disappearance of a young child. Much like ‘School of Lies,’ ‘The Missing’ also follows the mysterious search for a young child that leads to more puzzles and complicated answers.

2. The Forest (2017)

This French drama follows the disappearance of Jennifer, a sixteen-year-old from her village in the Ardennes. Striking an investigation to hunt her, a captain, a concerned teacher and a local cop take it upon themselves to find the girl. However, a monstrous theme unravels, and the small-knit community finds themselves confronting their worst nightmares. Like ‘School of Lies,’ ‘The Forest’ does not shy away from staring deep into the belly of crime, mystery and grief. So, if you enjoyed the unsettling secrets that were unearthed in the private boarding school, you’ll surely find this hunt for truth by creator Delinda Jacobs interesting.

1. Safe (2018)

With Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, Audrey Fleurot and Marc Warren, ‘Safe’ follows the story of Briton Tom Delaney, a respected pediatric surgeon who lost his wife to cancer a year ago. Averse to communication, he finds it difficult to connect with his two daughters. However, the sudden disappearance of his sixteen-year-old propels him to undertake any means to discover her and get her to safety.

The show dive into the disappearance of a child and the consequent search undertaken by her father. The vague nebulous of safety accorded by the private boarding school in ‘School of Lies’ gives little reassurance after the disappearance of a 12-year-old. Similarly, ‘Safe’ showcases how a harmless gated community can also be the hotbed for crime, making this a good show to tune into next!

Read More: Best Kidnapping Movies on Netflix