8 Shows Like The Rig You Must See

‘The Rig’ is a captivating show created by David Macpherson. The show encapsulates the mayhem faced by a drilling rig crew returning to the mainland. In a mysterious turn of events, they are surrounded by fog, which leads to complete isolation from the outside world. They encounter supernatural forces beyond their understanding and are forced to fend for themselves.

Director John Strickland and Alex Holmes truly bring the crew’s nerve-racking trail to life. If ‘The Rig’ made you crave more supernatural thrillers with underlying themes of survival and community, we’ve got several interesting recommendations for you! You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘The Rig’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Nightflyers (2018)

‘Nightflyers’ entails the story of a group of scientists on an ambitious mission to connect with extraterrestrial beings. A series of unfortunate and violent circumstances in the spaceship makes them doubt each other until they realize that an unwanted companion is on board with them. They have no option but to fight off these beings. The series is an adaption of the eponymous novella and a series of short stories by George R. R. Martin. The creator Jeff Buhler beautifully strings the narrative together and makes it a thrilling experience for the viewers. Both the groups in ‘Nightflyers’ and ‘The Rig’ are against unknown forces, with only each other to rely on.

7. Helix (2014-2015)

Helix is a sci-fi horror show that revolves around a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who go on an expedition to the Arctic to investigate an outbreak. However, they couldn’t fathom the threat that lies ahead! They are entrapped into this facility with zombie-like creatures, where they must survive and make important decisions for mankind. Created by Cameron Porsandeh, this series is layered perfectly to keep the audience engaged. Similar to the crew in ‘The Rig,’ the scientists from this show have a mystery to unravel by the end.

6 . Origin (2014)

‘Origin’ centers around a group of people who are en route to a new world. However, they have an imposter among them, someone who is far from what they claim to be. Fighting off parasites while boarding a broken spaceship isn’t really the ideal start for forming a new world. Mika Watkins, the creator of this series, is peculiar about the details and makes you root for the people. The commonality between ‘Origin’ and ‘The Rig’ has to do with how a team of stranded people, cut off from the world, can face these disasters without any outside help.

5. Falling Skies (2011-2015)

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, ‘Falling Skies’ is a science fiction show created by Robert Rode. The series depicts the aftermath of an alien invasion that wipes out 90% of humanity. The survivors muster up the courage to fight back and what unfolds is a tale of bravery and heroism. Tom Mason (Noah Wyle) is a history professor who becomes the second in command of the regime that is plotting strategies to regain power. The viewers closely follow the journey of Tom and other survivors, who portray immense character development. ‘The Rig’ and ‘Falling Skies’ show us how the human spirit of going head to head with a problem and smiling in the face of adversity.

4. The Society (2019)

‘The Society’ is a mystery drama that begins with a group of teenagers who return from a canceled field trip. However, the outside world is now engulfed by a dense forest, and suddenly they have no means to connect with anyone. Making the best of what they have, the group tries to survive by creating their rules and living in abrupt conditions. Christopher Keyser, the creator of this unique show, aptly covers group dynamics and how people might react under such circumstances. Like the crew in ‘The Rig,’ the teenagers are stranded and trapped without any support from people beyond their confines.

3. The Strain (2016-2017)

‘The Strain’ is a horror drama about vampires, based on the eponymous novel by Chuck Hogan and Guillermo del Toro, who also created the show. The show kicks off with Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the CDC, being summoned to investigate a mysterious plane landing because all the passengers are dead. Goodweather and his team soon discover that the outbreak is leading to vampirism. As the virus quickly overrides the city, he and his team take it upon themselves to safeguard humanity. The show draws parallels with ‘The Rig’ because both groups encounter supernatural occurrences out of the blue.

2. From (2022-)

From is a sci-fi horror series based in a strange town that one can’t escape. When the Matthew family tries to drive by this place, they keep driving in a loop. They soon discover the horrors of this town, which is inescapable and filled with monstrous creatures. The forest beholds secrets, waiting to be unraveled. This bone-chilling series is created by John Griffin and brings a refreshing concept to the table. Like ‘The Rig,’ this show also explores themes of isolation and fear of the unknown.

1. All Of Us Are Dead (2022-)

After a school teacher accidentally turns his child into a zombie, the virus is spread across the city, and a group of high school students survives within the premise of their local school without food, water, and connection to the outside world. The three creators, Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo, and Kim Nam-su have mastered the art of creating the perfect amount of tension in a zombie survival series. The show shares common themes of companionship and unbreakable human spirit with the ‘The Rig.’ There are countless jaw-dropping moments in this South Korean zombie apocalypse show that you cannot afford to miss, and that’s precisely why it tops the list.

Read More: Best Supernatural Shows On Netflix Right Now