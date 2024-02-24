10 Sci-Fi Animated Shows Like The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy You Must See

In ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ animated brilliance takes center stage with creator Cirocco Dunlap steering the ship. Starring Kieran Culkin, Stephanie Hsu, and Natasha Lyonne, the series introduces Sleech and Klak, two extraordinary female alien doctors specializing in curing rare sci-fi illnesses. Their cosmic medical adventures unfold as they grapple with challenges ranging from anxiety-eating parasites to illegal time loops and deep-space STIs, offering a delightful blend of humor, creativity, and peculiar extraterrestrial medical cases in each animated episode. If the peculiar yet enthralling sci-fi tale has enchanted you with its humor, explore these 8 shows like The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.’

10. Tripping the Rift (2004-2007)

‘Tripping the Rift’ is a futuristic sci-fi animated series created by Chuck Austen and Chris Moeller, set in the 24th century. The show follows the crew of the spaceship Free Enterprise as they navigate through space, encountering bizarre aliens, intergalactic politics, and comedic mishaps. The main cast includes Stephen Root as the voice of the ship’s captain, Chode, Maurice LaMarche as the voice of the ship’s AI, Gus, and Gina Gershon as the voice of Six, the ship’s voluptuous android.

In relation to ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ both shows explore the realms of the fantastical and absurd, albeit in different settings. While ‘Tripping the Rift’ ventures into the cosmos with its zany space adventures, ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ delves into the realm of medicine with its extraterrestrial doctors tackling peculiar ailments, offering viewers a delightful escape into imaginative storytelling.

9. Solar Opposites (2020-)

‘Solar Opposites,’ the animated sitcom created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, introduces a quartet of aliens voiced by an exceptional cast. Justin Roiland lends his voice to Korvo, an alien with a skeptical view of humanity, while Thomas Middleditch voices Terry, the more optimistic counterpart. The replicants, responsible for their share of comedic chaos, feature Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, the one shrinking humans, and Mary Mack as Jesse, forming unexpected connections. In this show, akin to the extraterrestrial medical antics in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ the aliens navigate suburban life, providing a humorous exploration of their unique perspectives on Earth’s peculiarities and human absurdities.

8. Scavengers Reign (2023-)

‘Scavengers Reign,’ an animated sci-fi drama created by Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner, unfolds a gripping narrative akin to the extraterrestrial medical escapades in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.’ As survivors from the damaged interstellar cargo ship Demeter 227 find themselves stranded on the alien planet Vesta, the series delves into their separate journeys. Azi, accompanied by her robot Levi, explores the perilous terrain while Sam and Ursula navigate their challenges.

Meanwhile, the isolated Kamen journeys with the telepathic creature Hollow. As their paths intertwine towards the crashed Demeter, the show, much like its medical-themed counterpart, promises a captivating blend of sci-fi intricacies and character-driven storytelling. The talented cast, including Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, and Alia Shawkat, adds depth to this animated exploration of survival and convergence in the face of alien dangers.

7. Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

‘Cowboy Bebop,’ the iconic series created by Shinichirō Watanabe, offers a narrative reminiscent of the adventurous spirit found in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.’ Set in a futuristic world, the show follows the crew of the spaceship Bebop as they traverse the galaxy, hunting down bounties and confronting their pasts. Led by the charismatic Spike Spiegel (Steve Blum), the crew includes Jet Black, (Beau Billingslea), Faye Valentine (Wendee Lee), and Radical Edward (Melissa Fahn), each with their own motivations and secrets. As they navigate the complexities of their universe, the show, much like its medical-themed counterpart, weaves together thrilling action, intricate character dynamics, and a touch of humor, captivating viewers with its blend of sci-fi elements and compelling storytelling.

6. Thunderbirds Are Go (2015-2020)

‘Thunderbirds Are Go,’ the animated sci-fi series inspired by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson’s classic ‘Thunderbirds,’ mirrors the adventurous spirit of ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ through a fusion of rescue missions and futuristic technology. Set in the year 2060, the show follows International Rescue, a covert organization utilizing advanced vehicles known as Thunderbirds to tackle disasters. Each episode unveils thrilling rescue operations, spotlighting the bravery and resourcefulness of the Tracy family members: Scott, Virgil, Alan, Gordon, and John.

The voice cast includes Rasmus Hardiker, David Menkin, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Graham, and Rosamund Pike, respectively, bringing depth to the characters navigating a world of high-stakes rescues. Just as ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ delves into medical intricacies, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’ delves into the complexities of disaster response, merging futuristic elements with themes of heroism and teamwork.

5. Invader Zim (2001-2006)

‘Invader Zim,’ an animated series created by Jhonen Vasquez, diverges from the medical-themed exploration of ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ but shares a penchant for dark humor and unconventional storytelling. The show centers around Zim (Richard Steven Horvitz), an inept alien invader, and his quirky robot companion, GIR (Rosearik Rikki Simons), who embark on misguided missions to conquer Earth. While ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ navigates the extraterrestrial medical realm, ‘Invader Zim’ ventures into absurdity, showcasing Zim’s comically failed attempts at world domination. With its unique blend of dark comedy and eccentric characters, the series offers a different yet equally captivating animated experience for viewers seeking unconventional narratives.

4. Final Space (2018-2021)

‘Final Space’ mirrors the whimsicality found in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ through its blend of sci-fi elements and humorous storytelling. While ‘The Second Best Hospital’ explores extraterrestrial medical escapades, ‘Final Space’ delves into the cosmic misadventures of Gary Goodspeed, an energetic astronaut, and his eccentric alien friend Mooncake. Created by Olan Rogers, the series unfolds a unique narrative as Gary stumbles upon a destructive force known as “Final Space.” The voice cast includes Olan Rogers as Gary, Fred Armisen as KVN, and David Tennant as the Lord Commander, contributing to the show’s comedic charm and engaging storytelling.

3. Rick and Morty (2013-)

‘Rick and Morty,’ akin to the vibrant narrative palette of ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ ventures into a multidimensional journey that combines inventive sci-fi concepts with irreverent humor. While ‘The Second Best Hospital’ navigates medical complexities, ‘Rick and Morty’ follows the chaotic exploits of the brilliant but erratic scientist Rick Sanchez and his apprehensive grandson Morty Smith. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series explores alternate realities, bizarre planets, and the complexities of family dynamics. The voice talents of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Chris Parnell (Jerry), and Sarah Chalke (Beth) add depth to characters, enhancing the show’s blend of dark humor, existential themes, and imaginative storytelling.

2. Space Dandy (2014)

‘Space Dandy,’ much like the eclectic charm found in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ embarks on a cosmic escapade that marries vibrant visuals with a comedic odyssey. In contrast to the medical-themed exploits, ‘Space Dandy,’ created by Shinichirō Watanabe, thrusts viewers into the intergalactic misadventures of the suave yet bumbling Dandy, an alien hunter in search of undiscovered extraterrestrial species. Each episode introduces whimsical characters and bizarre scenarios, showcasing a diverse range of imaginative worlds. The series skillfully intertwines humor with space exploration, taking viewers on a vivid cosmic journey. Junichi Suwabe, Uki Satake, and Hiroyuki Yoshino inject delightful comedic elements into each frame as part of the voice cast,

1. Futurama (1999-)

‘Futurama,’ much like the animated charm found in ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy,’ invites viewers into a futuristic world filled with satirical humor and imaginative storytelling. In this animated sci-fi sitcom created by Matt Groening, the series explores the misadventures of Fry, a delivery boy who awakens in the year 3000. With its witty social commentary and eccentric characters, ‘Futurama’ offers a unique blend of futuristic escapades, akin to the medical-themed antics in ‘The Second Best Hospital.’

The show’s distinctive humor, clever writing, and engaging characters make it a must-watch for fans seeking a delightful mix of sci-fi, comedy, and a touch of irreverence. The cast includes Billy West as Fry, Katey Sagal as Leela, and John DiMaggio as Bender, adding depth and humor to the narrative with their impeccable voice performances.

Read More: Best Alien Abduction Movies on Netflix