8 Crime Shows Like Blood Coast (Pax Massilia) You Must See

The streets of Marseille are plagued with crime and drug trade, so much so that local law enforcement has resorted to violent and unorthodox tactics to be on even footing with the criminal underworld, topped by drug lord Franck Murillo. Spearheading the operation against Murilli are DEA captain Lyès Benamar and his team, whose draconian methodology has led to them being targetted by an internal investigation. However, Benamar is a necessary evil, and higher-ups decide to let him carry on his work, but with a new by the book member on his team, Captain Alice Vidal. While both officers may have differences in their approach, they are dead set on nabbing the drug lord.

Creator and head writer Kamel Guemra fashions the show in a gritty and grounded manner, with its direction partly in the hands of César Awards winning director and former police officer Olivier Marchal. The violence and brutality are palpable as Benamar and Murillo wage an uninhibited war in the French city. Seeing the streets being cleaned up one crook at a time in the French Netflix Series is a truly gratifying experience that you will find in these crime-busting shows similar to Blood Coast.

8. FBI: Most Wanted (2020-)

Created by Rene Balcer, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ is a crime drama series, depicting the pursuit of fugitives by the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. The show revolves around the elite team led by Special Agent Jess LaCroix as they track down the most wanted criminals across the country. Crime, violence, and high-stakes police operations drive the narrative, showcasing intense manhunts and gripping investigations. Each episode unravels complex cases involving dangerous suspects, highlighting the team’s dedication, expertise, and tactical precision in apprehending the most elusive and dangerous criminals. If the specialized task force conducting a manhunt in ‘Blood Coast’ deluged your experience, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ will become a binge-worthy show.

7. Crossing Lines (2013-2015)

‘Crossing Lines’ is a crime drama series created by Edward Allen Bernero, that follows an international team of law enforcement agents working for the International Criminal Court. Former NYPD detective Carl Hickman leads a crack team investigating complex and high-profile cases across European borders. The show delves into the pursuit of justice, tackling a range of criminal activities, from organized crime to terrorism. Through intense investigations and action-packed sequences, the team navigates cultural differences and jurisdictional challenges to apprehend criminals operating beyond national boundaries. The show shares a targeting of high-level criminals with ‘Blood Coast,’ with an emphasis on characters, collaboration, global crime-solving, and the complexities of international law enforcement.

6. The Recruit (2022)

Newbie CIA lawyer, Owen is itching to prove himself in a workplace filled with two-faced operatives who will do anything to get to the top. Disregarding protocol and taking matters into his own hands, he gets in way over his head by being embroiled in an international chess game between the CIA, a rogue asset, and dangerous third parties. The merciless power politics and pursuit of murderous targets, in the Netflix series by Alexi Hawley, will entice fans of ‘Blood Coast’ to be further entertained by its healthy serving of comedic scenarios.

5. Longmire (2012-2017)

‘Longmire,’ developed by Hunt Baldwin and John Coveny, is a crime drama series based on the ‘Walt Longmire Mysteries’ novels by Craig Johnson. Set in Absaroka County, Wyoming, the show introduces us to the reticent Sheriff, Walt Longmire, who navigates the challenges of law enforcement, investigating crimes while battling personal demons and loss. The series artfully combines rugged Western landscapes with compelling crime-solving narratives. Through its portrayal of small-town complexities, the show explores the dark underbelly of criminal activities while interweaving moments of humor and camaraderie among the characters. The show skillfully depicts the harsh realities of rural law enforcement, tackling themes of redemption, and honor, creating a compelling case as a recommendation for fans of ‘Blood Coast.’

4. Justified: City Primeval (2023)

Taking place 15 years after the events of the cult-classic show, ‘Justified,’ Dave Andron and Michael Dinner took inspiration from Elmore Leonard’s novel ‘City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit’ to create the spin-off mini-series. The neo-western crime drama sees Marshall Raylan Givens struggling to balance his policing duties with the responsibilities of being a part-time father of a rebellious teenage girl. He is on the hunt for Clement Mansell, a sociopath also known as The Oklahoma Wildman. The lawman’s characteristic carefree attitude takes a hit as he is embroiled in the death of a judge, with Mansell making personal attacks against his family from the shadows. The series and its iconic character are sure to capture the imagination of those who were compelled by the no-holds-barred manner of below-the-belt warfare in ‘Blood Coast.’

3. Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2020)

‘Hawaii Five-0,’ developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman, and Leonard Freeman, is a series that combines action, crime-solving, and humor in its depiction of the Hawaii State Police Force’s elite task force. Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett creates and leads a diverse team to avenge his father’s death. They solve high-profile criminal cases leading to thrilling action sequences and occasional light-hearted moments amidst the beautiful backdrop of the Hawaiian Islands. Much like Kamel Guemra’s series, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ navigates the complexities of law enforcement, showcasing the team’s dedication to justice while offering a blend of compelling storytelling, camaraderie among team members, and engaging crime-solving.

2. S.W.A.T. (2017-2024)

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan introduce us to their high-octane action series centered around the Special Weapons and Tactics team in Los Angeles. The show follows Sergeant Daniel Harrelson, who leads the elite unit. Focusing on intense missions and tactical operations, each episode tackles various criminal activities, from organized crime to high-risk rescue missions and hostage situations. Those who enjoyed impacted firefights and tactical operations in ‘Blood Coast,’ will undoubtedly appreciate the series’ adrenaline-pumping action sequences as the team combats dangerous criminals while navigating ethical dilemmas and personal challenges.

1. Criminal Code (2023-)

‘Criminal Code’ by creators Heitor Dhalia and Leonardo Levis follow Federal Police officer Benício looking for revenge for his murdered partner, tracing DNA evidence of crimes committed by a Brazilian gang near the Brazil-Paraguay border. Known for being a loose cannon and often going rogue during operations, he will stop at nothing to corner the bank looters and enact his vengeance. The Brazilian Netflix series is extremely realistic in its portrayal of action and operations, partly due to being inspired by the true story of one such highly motivated officer. Pulse-pounding action is elevated with remarkable up-tempo music, and the show shares an incredible amount of similarities with ‘Blood Coast,’ becoming a must-watch for those who enjoyed the French series in any capacity.

Read More: Movies About Riots and Police Brutality You Must See