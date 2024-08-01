Sight Unseen Renewed For Season 2 at The CW

The sightless detective will return for stateside fans! The CW has greenlit the second season of the crime drama series ‘Sight Unseen,’ which was previously renewed by CTV. The filming of the upcoming installment will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, on August 27 and conclude on October 30. Karen and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, who created the show, continue to lead the writers’ room.

In the first season, Detective Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis) has to hand in her badge after she begins to lose her vision and becomes clinically blind due to a genetic condition. She connects with a dedicated assistant through the EyesUp app. The assistant, Sunny Patel, is an agoraphobe and guides her while sitting at home, serving as her eyes during investigations. The season finale sees Tess facing the possibility of Sunny being a murder suspect herself, as she has been accused of killing her professor. The blind investigator learns that her name is actually Sunita Sharma and that she has changed her identity, hiding her past. Despite her guide claiming that she is framed, all the evidence points against her, and Tess begins to distance herself from the accused.

As the installment concludes, Tess receives Matt’s help to dig into Sunny’s past as she feels unsettled about receiving help from a possible criminal. When the evidence against the accused seems unconvincing, the detective teams up with the suspect to solve the crime. The case only gets more complicated from there, as the witness who testified against Sunny shows up at her doorstep with a gun. He tries to ransack her apartment, looking for something, but Kye ambushes the man, and he is accidentally shot and killed in self-defense. Upon opening the assailant’s phone, only Superintendent Bennett’s name is found in the contacts. Since the superior officer is promoted despite Sunny’s crime remaining unsolved, it seems someone higher in the department has been pulling the strings.

The second season is anticipated to pick up from this cliffhanger ending, with Tess and Sunny delving deeper into the conspiracy within her own police department. The pair must be especially careful of who they trust with this information, considering that any cop can be corrupt and have a hand in the case. After carefully choosing their allies, the team will have an uphill battle in front of them, facing a master manipulator with deeply embedded contacts in the police force.

The installment will likely see the return of all main cast members, including Dolly Lewis as Tess Avery, Agam Darshi as Sunny Patel, Daniel Gillies as Jake Campbell, Roger Cross as Superintendent Bennett, and Ennis Esmer as Kye.

The first season of ‘Sight Unseen’ was also shot in Vancouver. The coastal city has been home to the production of shows and films like ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Monk,’ Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge,’ and Netflix’s ‘The Killing’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives.’

