Dead Boy Detectives: 10 Similar Shows You Should Not Miss

In the quirky and spine-chilling world of ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, viewers are whisked away into a supernatural realm where Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine, two spirited souls who have opted to linger on Earth rather than venture into the afterlife, embark on a peculiar journey. Developed by Steve Yockey and drawing inspiration from DC Comics characters, the series delves into a realm where mysteries intertwine with the paranormal, and the lines between the living and the departed blur.

Led by a talented cast including George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, and Briana Cuoco, this comedic yet eerie detective saga promises a thrilling adventure into the unknown. If you’re hungry for more tales blending supernatural elements with thrilling investigations and everything in between, here are 10 shows akin to ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ that will interest you.

10. Renegade Nell (2024)

In ‘Renegade Nell,’ we’re thrust into a world of historical fantasy set in 18th century England, where Nell Jackson (Louisa Harland), framed for murder, embarks on a daring journey as a feared highwaywoman. Much like ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ ‘Renegade Nell‘ looks into the realms of fantasy and adventure, blending historical intrigue with elements of the supernatural. Nell’s quest for justice, aided by the enigmatic Billy Blind, mirrors the paranormal investigations of Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine in ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ offering viewers a riveting mix of action, magic, and mystery in both shows.

9. Doom Patrol (2019-2023)

‘Doom Patrol‘ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ share thematic similarities in their exploration of the supernatural and the unconventional. Just as ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ follows the adventures of two ghostly detectives investigating supernatural mysteries, ‘Doom Patrol’ centers around a group of outcasts with extraordinary abilities who band together to confront bizarre and otherworldly threats. Adapted from the DC Comics series of the same name, ‘Doom Patrol’ was developed by Jeremy Carver and features a diverse cast, including Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, and Matt Bomer. The show taps into themes of identity, trauma, and acceptance, mirroring the fantastical elements and investigative spirit found in ‘Dead Boy Detectives.’

8. The Umbrella Academy (2019-)

‘The Umbrella Academy‘ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ intersect in their portrayal of characters with extraordinary abilities navigating supernatural realms. Akin to ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, which revolves around spectral investigators exploring the paranormal, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ focuses on a dysfunctional family of superheroes reuniting to solve the mystery of their father’s death. Adapted from the comic series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ blends action, drama, and eccentricity, featuring a stellar cast including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and Robert Sheehan. Both series dive into themes of identity, belonging, and the struggle against dark forces, providing strong narratives within fantastical settings.

7. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2016-2017)

In ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,’ viewers are drawn into a whirlwind of absurd mysteries and cosmic interconnectedness, mirroring the surreal adventures of ‘Dead Boy Detectives.’ Created by Max Landis and based on Douglas Adams’ novels, the show follows eccentric detective Dirk Gently as he unravels bizarre cases with unconventional methods. Featuring a quirky ensemble cast including Samuel Barnett and Elijah Wood, the series blends humor, fantasy, and philosophical themes. Both ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ challenge traditional notions of reality, inviting audiences on unpredictable journeys through the unexplained and supernatural realms.

6. The Irregulars (2021)

In ‘The Irregulars‘, viewers are thrust into a world of Victorian-era intrigue and supernatural mysteries, echoing the enigmatic investigations of ‘Dead Boy Detectives.’ Created by Tom Bidwell, the series draws inspiration from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, following a group of street urchins who assist Holmes and Watson in solving perplexing cases. With its varied ensemble cast, encompassing talents like McKell David and Thaddea Graham, and seamlessly weaving together elements of horror, fantasy, and historical drama, ‘The Irregulars’ engulfs viewers in a mesmerizing tale set against a haunting backdrop. Both ‘The Irregulars’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ explore themes of friendship, loyalty, and the unseen forces that shape our world, captivating viewers with their thrilling and otherworldly tales.

5. Lucifer (2016-2021)

‘Lucifer‘ is a supernatural crime procedural television series developed by Tom Kapinos, based on the DC Comics character Lucifer Morningstar, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. The series stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell to live in Los Angeles, where he runs a nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD. Brimming with wit, charm, and supernatural elements, the show jumps into Lucifer’s interactions with humans and celestial beings alike as he navigates the question of morality and redemption. While ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ explores supernatural themes through the lens of investigative mysteries, ‘Lucifer’ similarly blends the supernatural with crime-solving, offering viewers a great blend of otherworldly intrigue and detective work.

4. The Magicians (2015–2020)

‘The Magicians‘ is a fantasy television series created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara, based on the novel of the same name by Lev Grossman. The show follows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a young man who discovers that the magical world from his favorite childhood books is real and poses a threat to humanity. With the help of his friends, including Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker and Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Quentin attends Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to hone his skills as a magician. As they delve deeper into the magical realm, they uncover dark secrets and face formidable adversaries. In a departure from traditional fantasy tropes, ‘The Magicians’ explores themes of identity, power, and the consequences of wielding magic, offering a unique and immersive viewing experience. Similarly, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ blends elements of fantasy with its investigative narrative, providing viewers with a fresh and intriguing take on supernatural storytelling.

3. Fate: The Winx Saga (2021–2022)

‘Fate: The Winx Saga‘ transports viewers into a mystical realm where Bloom (Abigail Cowen) uncovers her magical heritage while navigating the complexities of adolescence. Created by Brian Young and based on the animated series ‘Winx Club’, the series introduces a diverse cast, including Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella and Precious Mustapha as Aisha, who join Bloom at Alfea College for Fairies to hone their supernatural abilities. As the characters grapple with personal growth and unearth hidden truths, ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ offers a spellbinding journey blending fantasy, drama, and mystery. Echoing this fantastical allure, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ engrosses audiences with its supernatural intrigue and investigative escapades, drawing parallels in their exploration of otherworldly realms and the human experience.

2. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

‘Lockwood & Co.‘ offers an equally enriching narrative for fans of ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ tapping into the paranormal investigations of a young team combating supernatural threats. Developed by Joe Cornish and based on Jonathan Stroud’s creation, the series follows the titular Lockwood & Co. agency, comprised of Anthony Lockwood, Lucy Carlyle, and George Cubbins (Connor Scarlett, Sofia Oxenham, and Tom Ludden). Set in an alternate London plagued by ghostly hauntings, the trio treads through eerie mysteries and confronts malevolent spirits with wit and resourcefulness. With its blend of supernatural elements, witty banter, and thrilling escapades, ‘Lockwood & Co.’ mirrors the allure of ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ by enticing viewers into a world where the paranormal meets the everyday.

1. Grimm (2011–2017)

For aficionados of ‘Dead Boy Detective,’ ‘Grimm’ presents an irresistible blend of supernatural intrigue and investigative prowess. Created by Stephen Carpenter, David Greenwalt, and Jim Kouf, ‘Grimm’ follows Portland homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers he is a descendant of an elite line of hunters known as Grimms. As Burkhardt makes his way through a world populated by mythical creatures, he uses his newfound abilities to protect humanity from supernatural threats. With its enthralling mix of mystery, folklore, and action, ‘Grimm’ captures the essence of ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ offering viewers a riveting journey through a world where legends come to life.

