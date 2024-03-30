10 Shows Like Renegade Nell You Must See

‘Renegade Nell’ is an action-adventure show following the exploits of a super-powered highwaywoman in 18th-century England. After being framed for murder, Nell Jackson is forced into a life of crime and robbery along the forest roads of the English countryside. She is assisted by a mysterious spirit, Billy Blind, who gives her superhuman strength. However, Jackson discovers that she has a higher purpose when a conspiracy against England is unearthed, and she embarks upon a mission to save Queen Anne. Written by Sally Wainwright for Disney+, the show has a compelling combination of a period setting with fantasy elements and a swashbuckling protagonist. For those who enjoy this style of storytelling and adventure, here are some binge-worthy shows like ‘Renegade Nell.’

10. Gentleman Jack (2019-2022)

‘Gentleman Jack’ follows the remarkable life of Anne Lister, a 19th-century landowner and businesswoman in Yorkshire, England. With a keen intellect and a bold sense of self, Anne defies societal norms by openly living as a lesbian and actively managing her family estate. The series delves into Anne’s intimate relationships, particularly her courtship with Ann Walker, a wealthy heiress. As Anne seeks to expand her influence and secure her legacy, she faces opposition from conservative forces that test her resolve. Since both ‘Renegade Nell’ and ‘Gentleman Jack’ share Sally Wainwright as a creative, fans of the former will find a similarly bold and powerful protagonist in Anne Lister as they did in Nell Jackson. Additionally, both series are set in a captivating time period in England and explore socio-political struggles.

9. Merlin (2008-2012)

Created by Julian Jones, ‘Merlin’ transports us into the mystical land of Camelot and introduces us to the legendary Merlin as a young sorcerer before his paths cross with King Aurther. Instead, the mage serves Aurther’s father, King Uther Pendragon, and practices his magic in secrecy, as the king has a strong aversion to it. The show follows Merlin as he protects young Prince Arthur and the kingdom from sorcerers, magical creatures, and shadowy threats. Merlin displays a similarity to ‘Renegade Nell’ as it takes us to a historical England setting with magical elements and a protagonist who safeguards royalty.

8. Outlander (2014-)

Under the creative direction of Ronald D. Moore, ‘Outlander’ spins an epic tale of time travel, romance, and adventure. The series follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland. Stranded in an era of political unrest and highland clans, Claire finds herself torn between two vastly different worlds and two men: Jamie Fraser, a gallant Scottish warrior whom she is forced to marry, and Frank Randall, her husband from the 20th century. The tale eventually takes us across Europe and even into the American Revolution. Through its rich historical backdrop and compelling characters, ‘Outlander’ will captivate enthusiasts of ‘Renegade Nell’ and the romance of its 18th-century environment.

7. Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell (2015)

‘Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell’ transports us to an alternate version of 19th-century England, where magic exists but has long been forgotten. Enter Mr. Norrell, a reclusive magician who aims to revive English magic, and Jonathan Strange, a young and gifted practitioner eager to explore his talents under Mr. Norrell’s tutelage. Initially skeptical of him, with magical shifts and dangerous foes emerging, Norrell is forced to accept Strange’s assistance. Their differing philosophies and ambitions lead to a humorous and tumultuous partnership that attracts the attention of the enigmatic Gentleman, whose dark intentions pose a challenge to the duo.

Based on Susanna Clarke’s eponymous novel and adapted by Peter Harness, the show drips with a spell-binding dark atmosphere, perfectly complemented by its offbeat comedy. Those who liked ‘Renegade Nell’ for its fantastical English setting and mysterious forces at play against the protagonist will appreciate ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell’ for similar elements.

6. Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Conceived by Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, ‘Once Upon a Time’ invites us into the enchanting realm of Storybrooke, where the lives of iconic fairy tale characters continue after their happily ever after. Some of the characters find themselves trapped in the modern world due to a powerful curse cast by the evil queen, Regina, which also wipes their memories. Emma Swan, the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming, is made aware of her past by her son and arrives in Storybrooke to break the spell.

Alongside a colorful cast of characters, including Rumpelstiltskin and the Wicked Witch, Emma begins a quest to restore the inhabitants’ memories and defeat dark forces threatening their happy endings. Disney fans of ‘Renegade Nell’ will come to cherish the world of ‘Once Upon a Time’ as it brings to life many of Disney’s characters and fairytales with a dark, fantastical backdrop interwoven with a modern one.

5. Carnival Row (2019-2023)

Under the creative direction of René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, ‘Carnival Row’ introduces us to a Victorian-inspired world where humans coexist with mythological creatures, spinning a dark tale of fantasy, mystery, and political intrigue. A string of robberies and murders causes social unrest and an atmosphere racially charged against the minority of mythological creatures in the city of Burgue. Rycroft Philostrate, a human detective with a troubled past, becomes embroiled in the conflict between the androgynous creatures and humans.

The resistance against the humans is led by Vignette Stonemoss, a fae guerilla whose path intersects with Rycroft’s. As the two unearth a corrupt system of bureaucrats and nobles inclined against the mythical folk, the show will entice fans of ‘Renegade Nell’ with its world-building and political elements. Both shows feature an intriguing conspiracy combated by a human-fairy duo taking place in an alternate 18th-century world.

4. Our Flag Means Death (2022-2023)

Crafted by David Jenkins, ‘Our Flag Means Death’ introduces us to Stede Bonnet, a rookie pirate hailing from a life of privilege, whose paths cross with the vicious Blackbeard. Bonnet and his ragtag crew struggle with the basics of piracy when they encounter the legendary pirate captain Edward Teach. However, when Bonnet and Teach suddenly fall in love, hilarity ensues. The show is loosely based on the life of real-life pirate Stede Bonnet and will enthrall fans of ‘Renegade Nell’ with its vibrant characters, antics, and scenic adventures.

3. The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (2024-)

The Apple TV+ show narrates the hilarious exploits of Dick Turpin, a blundering highwayman who leads the Essex Gang in hopes of becoming the most legendary and wanted man in England. As Dick commits petty crimes and rubs shoulders with seasoned criminals, he becomes the target of a secretive organization known as the Syndicate. He also ends up invoking the wrath of a corrupt lawman, Jonathan Wilde, who has a notorious reputation for capturing thieves.

Helmed by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane, ‘The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin’ is set in a similar time period to Sally Wainwright’s show. If you liked the banditry and adventures with a seasoning of comedy in ‘Renegade Nell,’ this show is right up your alley as it shares a similar premise while cranking the comedy up to eleven.

2. Ronja the Robber’s Daughter (2024-)

Rooted in a Swedish folktale, ‘Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter’ introduces us to a mystical and enchanting forest where a young girl, Ronja, spends her days exploring the woods and encountering strange creatures. Ronja is the daughter of a robber chief, who insists on her carrying on the family tradition. One day, while Ronja is out exploring, she meets a young boy who turns out to be the son of her father’s rival.

Together, the two embark upon a journey of wondrous exploration and rebel against their families’ ways. Created by Hans Rosenfeldt for Netflix based on Astrid Lindgren’s 1981 book ‘Ronja Rövardotter,’ the show will capture the imagination of those who like the fantastical elements and wild backdrop of ‘Renegade Nell.’ Both shows share elements of girl power, mystery, and destiny.

1. The Nevers (2021-2023)

Envisioned by Joss Whedon, ‘The Nevers’ unfolds in a Victorian-era London rocked by the emergence of the Touched individuals endowed with extraordinary powers following a mysterious event. Among them is Amalia True, a quick-witted and enigmatic widow who leads a group of the Touched women. Together, they try to fit into a society rife with prejudice and persecution while facing supernatural threats that could spell the end of the world. With super-powered women in a historical England backdrop fighting against an unknown threat to save the land, ‘The Nevers’ draws several parallels with ‘Renegade Nell.’

