John Hensley to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘A Vine Like Kudzu’

John Hensley will be donning the director’s hat for his debut feature in a month! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor is set to direct the thriller drama ‘A Vine Like Kudzu.’ The movie is slated to commence filming in California in September. Hensley also penned the screenplay. Additional details regarding the cast are currently under wraps.

The plot revolves around a former stock car racer who has turned to a life of crime following a stint in prison. In an effort to improve his circumstances, he ends up running marijuana for a local businessman. This dangerous task forces him to confront his past failures, as well as the cycles of violence that have haunted his family and community for generations.

Hensley is a prolific actor who has been part of the industry for the past two decades. He is best known for his performance as Matt McNamara, one of the main characters in Ryan Murphy’s medical drama ‘Nip/Tuck,’ in which he appeared in all six seasons. The actor also played Gabriel Bowman in the supernatural show ‘Witchblade’ and the recurring character Ronald Miller in the fourth season of ‘How to Get Away with Murder.’

Hensley has also appeared in various roles in other television series and movies. He is part of the cast of ‘My First Horror Film,’ which is scheduled to premiere later this month. In addition to his acting career, Hensley ventured into writing and directing with his short film ‘The Introduction,’ exploring themes of loneliness and melancholic romance and showcasing his potential behind the camera.

California is guaranteed to provide the perfect backdrop for ‘A Vine Like Kudzu.’ Though exact locations have not been disclosed yet, given the car racing element of the story, the state’s rich mountainous terrains are likely to be featured in the film. The urban areas and dark, deserted alleys will also provide an ideal setting for the crime-filled events that take place in the narrative.

Notable racing drama ‘Ford v Ferrari‘ was also filmed in California, along with fellow drug cartel movie ‘War Dogs.’ Moreover, ‘A Vine Like Kudzu’ is not the only production involving racing drivers set in California for the latter half of the year. It will be joined by the movie ‘A Monkey’s Sunday‘ and the Hulu show ‘Downforce,’ both of which also feature similar themes.

