Hulu Pilot ‘Downforce’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles Next Month

The filming of Hulu’s racing drama pilot ‘Downforce’ will start in Los Angeles, California, next month. The project is penned by Alec Berg and Adam Countee, who also serve as executive producers along with Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Daniel Ricciardo, Amy Solomon, and Lionsgate Television.

The plot of the pilot revolves around Victoria Cameron-Regent, an investment banker in her 30s who returns to her family’s dynastic racing team, Regent Racing, as the new controlling owner after liquidating her portfolio. Thrust back into the family business, she faces the challenge of making tough decisions about the team’s future and her family’s legacy. Motivated by a desire to prove her estranged father, Sir Trevor Regent, wrong, Victoria is determined to revitalize the struggling F1 team.

Berg, one of the driving forces behind ‘Downforce,’ is a veteran comedy writer with multiple Primetime Emmy nominations across producing, writing, and directing categories. His career took off in the mid-1990s with Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s all-time classic sitcom ‘Seinfeld.’ He later co-created HBO’s tragicomedy ‘Barry’ with Bill Hader, which garnered widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

Additionally, Berg reunited with David for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ and served as the showrunner and one of the executive producers of HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley,’ bringing laughter to audiences once again. His talents also extend to the big screen, having co-written the cult classic ‘The Dictator’ with Sacha Baron Cohen and others.

Countee launched his writing career with the TV movie ‘Squeegees’ before moving on to the hit NBC sitcom ‘Community.’ He later contributed to Fox’s ‘The Mindy Project’ and joined Berg on ‘Silicon Valley’ in its third season as a writer and supervising producer, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations. His recent work includes comedy shows like ‘Vice Principals,’ ‘Camping,’ and ‘Run,’ Apple TV+’s ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ and Hulu’s ‘History of the World: Part II.’ Countee is also set to make his feature film writing debut with the upcoming biopic ‘The Fighting Shirley Chisholm.’ Starring Viola Davis, the movie chronicles the life of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

Los Angeles continues to be a prominent location for major studios and networks. The city has previously hosted some of the most iconic films and shows, including another racing drama ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and nostalgic high-octane projects such as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.’ The Californian city has also served as a location for Berg’s ‘Barry’ and ‘Silicon Valley,’ and Countee’s ‘Community’ and ‘The Shrink Next Door.’

