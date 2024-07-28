Haylie Duff to Direct ‘A Reboot Gone Wrong’; Starts Filming in Lexington Next Month

The multitalented Haylie Duff is preparing to flex her directorial muscles once again! Duff will helm the TV movie ‘A Reboot Gone Wrong,’ which is set to begin principal photography in Lexington, Kentucky, in August 2024. Emily Golden is penning the film’s script, and further details about the cast and crew remain under wraps.

The narrative will follow an erstwhile Hollywood star as dangerous fans pressure her into entering the TV industry once again to make a reboot of her old show. Delilah Parker is a former TV star who was the lead in a 2000s show called ‘From the Hart.’ The actress had a miserable time in Hollywood and left film and television for a quiet life of teaching English and Drama at a high school. Fast forward to the modern age of streaming, her series sees a resurgence in popularity, and fans clamor for a reboot. Refusing the opportunity to lead the rebooted show, Delilah is at peace with her decision to leave her TV days in the past.

However, things take a turn for the worse when obsessive and angered fans begin threatening and stalking Delilah. Facing unexpectedly aggressive blackmail that seeks to restrict her freedom, the former actress finds solace with Ellen, a barista at her regular coffee shop who consoles her. When a brick is thrown through Delilah’s window, Ellen even offers her a place to stay. It is only once the desperate teacher accepts her kindness that she begins to unearth Ellen’s hidden agenda for assisting in her escape.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Haylie Duff is an actress, writer, director, songwriter, and fashion designer with many accomplishments under her belt. She made her directorial debut with the 2023 TV movie, ‘Project Baby.’ Her recent works include helming the production of thrillers similar to ‘A Reboot Gone Wrong,’ such as Lifetime’s ‘Killing All My Sisters,’ ‘The Neighbors Are Watching,’ and ‘My Professor’s Guide to Murder.’ She has recently completed directing the upcoming movie, ‘Killer Nurses,’ which will spin the tale of traveling nurses scheming to murder an egomaniacal doctor who continuously blames them for his own incompetence. She is also making her feature directorial debut with the upcoming film, ‘From Dangerous Heights.’

Haylie Duff initially gained recognition in the 2000s, starring in romances and comedies like ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ as Summer Wheatly, ‘Material Girls’ Ava Marchetta, and ‘7th Heaven’ as Sandy Jameson. You may have seen her performances in recent romcoms as Anna in ‘Project Baby,’ Kate in ‘Sweet on You,’ and Elizabeth Becker in ‘The Baby Pact.’ Haylie Duff is the elder sister of Hilary Duff, who stepped into the limelight with her essaying of the titular character in ‘Lizzie McGuire.’ The seasoned actress has recently performed in ‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘Younger,’ and ‘The Haunting of Sharon Tate.’

Lexington, also known as the Horse Capital of the World, has served as the filming location for movies like ‘Above Suspicion,’ ‘On the Road,’ ‘The Blackwell Ghost,’ and ‘The Stand In.’

