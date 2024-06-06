Haylie Duff to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘From Dangerous Heights’

After helming a handful of TV movies, Haylie Duff is ready for a challenge! The actress-filmmaker, also the older sister of Hilary Duff, is set to make her feature directorial debut with ‘From Dangerous Heights.’ The film is slated to begin filming in Atlanta on the 29th of this month. Brooke Williams wrote the thriller drama.

The plot revolves around Sarah, whose life is turned upside down when her husband, Brendan, gets killed on their wedding night. Determined to unravel the mystery behind his murder, she embarks on a dangerous journey while protecting her late partner’s daughter from her father’s murderer(s). As she delves deeper into the unknown, Sarah discovers that the truth that cost Brendan his life may also cost hers.

Duff started acting in the late 1990s, appearing in supporting roles in a range of movies and television shows. She had notable appearances in films and series such as ‘7th Heaven,’ ‘Addams Family Reunion,’ ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ and ‘The Secret Life of the American Teenager.’ The actress also briefly appeared in ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ which became a cultural phenomenon and brought enormous popularity to her sister, Hilary.

After her earlier years, Duff embraced her personal life, focusing on raising her two daughters. Since the 2010s, she has been predominantly involved in television and has been featured in numerous TV films. She is also a prolific singer who sang alongside Hilary on the studio albums ‘Santa Claus Lane’ and ‘Disneymania 2,’ as well as on the soundtracks for ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ and ‘A Cinderella Story.’

In 2023, Duff expanded her creative horizons by stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. She helmed four made-for-television movies within a span of one year for Lifetime, which are ‘Killing All My Sisters,’ ‘The Neighbors Are Watching,’ ‘My Professor’s Guide to Murder,’ and ‘Project Baby.’

Brooke Williams also brings a wealth of experience to the project with her screenplay. Williams won the Award of Merit for Best Feature Films and Women Filmmakers at the Accolade Global Film Competition for the Lifetime film ‘Maternal Secrets.’ The screenwriter has also written screenplays for other television films, including ‘A Merry Single Christmas,’ ‘How to Find Forever,’ and ‘Kidnapped to the Island,’ in addition to many more credits as a producer under her belt.

The Georgian city of Atlanta keeps drawing production crews to the Southeast as it increases its reputation as a major hub for film and television production. Projects whose filming is likely to coincide with Duff’s venture include Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating,’ the pilot of ‘Band,’ screenwriter Amy Wang’s directorial debut ‘Slanted,’ and an adaptation of Kylie Scott’s ‘Stage Dive’ novel, ‘Lick.’ One of the high-profile projects slated to shoot in the city is the DC Universe film, ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.’

Read More: Tasha Smith to Make Her Feature Directorial Debut With Free Reggie