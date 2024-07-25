Juno Temple to Star in Mike Huber’s A Monkey’s Sunday

The four-time Primetime Emmy nominee Juno Temple has added another feature to her highly exciting upcoming slate! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actress has joined hands with Mike Huber to star in the road-trip movie ‘A Monkey’s Sunday.’ The project will commence filming in Northern California in November 2024. Film and video game writer Stephen Beckner penned the screenplay, with translator Rosemary Ricchio attached to the movie as the script doctor to sharpen the team’s work.

The plot revolves around a troubled former race car driver (Temple) and her step-nephew Caleb, a teenage boy grappling with his own issues of adolescence, who embark on a cross-country road trip. Their mission is to auction off a car the protagonist has stolen from her husband. As they race against time to do it, numerous greedy, parasitic relatives create obstacles in their way.

Temple has garnered acclaim for her performances in television, which include Dorothy “Dot” Lyon in the fifth season of FX’s crime series ‘Fargo,’ Keeley Jones in Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ and real-life agent-manager Bettye McCartt in Paramount+’s ‘The Offer.’ Since her acting career began in the early 2000s, the actress has also had a strong presence on the big screen, appearing in several high-profile films in supporting and minor roles.

Some of these notable credits include Jane Boleyn in ‘The Other Boleyn Girl,’ Jen in ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ Dottie Smith in ‘Killer Joe,’ and Queen Anne in the 2011 adaptation of ‘The Three Musketeers.’ Temple’s upcoming slate boasts multiple highly anticipated films, such as the Doug Liman-Ewan McGregor biopic ‘Everest,’ Sony’s ‘Venom: The Last Dance,’ and Gore Verbinski’s ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ also starring Sam Rockwell.

Huber and Beckner are returning to the film industry after a lengthy hiatus caused by other commitments. Huber began his career in the 1990s with international features such as ‘Bowling’ and ‘Gottzfart.’ His most recent credits include the Swiss-made TV movies ‘Liebe und Wahn’ and ‘Heldin der Lüfte’ from the late 2000s. Alongside Beckner, Huber co-wrote and directed their only English-language feature ‘Birdseye,’ a black comedy mockumentary starring Fred Ward, in 2002. The duo are also credited with developing the computer adventure game ‘Perils of Man.’

Northern California is guaranteed to offer an ideal backdrop for the movie. The state’s Pacific coast, San Francisco Bay Area, and Central Valley are expected to feature and add depth to the film’s road-trip narrative. The region has long been a favored location for filmmakers, having hosted the shooting of classics like ‘Gone with the Wind,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ as well as more recent films such as ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ and ‘I’m Charlie Walker.’

