Who is Orla Kent? Who Plays Her in Silo Season 3?

Created by Graham Yost, Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ begins its third season with Juliette narrowly surviving the fire at the airlock chamber, but not without consequences. Having lost her memories of the past few months, she struggles to figure out exactly what her role is in this ever-expanding political fiasco, but that doesn’t stop the residents of Silo 18 from heralding her as the new mayor. In episode 1 of the season, aptly titled ‘Who Are You?‘, we also get a glimpse into our first council meeting in ages, and one of the young voices present here is Orla Kent, who has a mind full of questions and answers about the eccentricities of this post-apocalyptic world. While her words receive a constant pushback from characters like Harwood, it is clear that Orla is here to stay. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Orla Kent is Our New Lens Into the Mysteries of Silo 18

Orla Kent is introduced in ‘Silo’ season 3 episode 1 as the Shadow to the head of supplies, Carla McLane, and her official representative in front of the council. Young and passionate, Orla soon becomes the subject of ire and gossip among the other representatives, who are mostly men much older than her. However, that doesn’t deter her spirit in the slightest, and she becomes one of our perspective characters, conducting her own little research into the mysteries of the silo. By the end of the episode, she realizes that huge chunks of the silo’s supplies, both for essential and non-essential things, have seemingly vanished into thin air. While there is a working theory that the flamekeepers and other rebels might be smuggling goods, Orla doesn’t have an answer yet, and neither does she plan to stop looking.

While the series itself is based on the novel series by Hugh Howey, Orla doesn’t seem to have an exact literary counterpart. Her being a show-only construct also makes sense, considering that the third season’s corresponding material, in the novel ‘Shift,’ is almost entirely about the past and the events that led up to the dystopia that we know today. Much of Juliette’s arc in the season has been developed from scratch, and with new characters like Orla, there are a lot more threads to bounce off of. In a way, Orla has almost taken the role originally occupied by Juliette, that of being a technician in the Deep Down who slowly climbs her way to changing how we see the world itself.

Actor Quelin Sepulveda Gives Shape to Orla Kent’s Arc in Silo Season 3

Quelin Sepulveda steps into the role of Orla Kent in season 3, ushering in a new, generational shift for the narrative. An up-and-coming artist of British-Brazilian heritage, she is perhaps best known for playing Muriel in ‘Good Omens.’ Quelin’s artistic journey began with dancing, and she trained in a number of styles, including hip-hop, house, and samba, before shifting her focus to the world of acting. During her training at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts, she specialized in stage combat, which adds to her resume as a multi-talented actor. After graduating, Quelin balanced multiple jobs while participating in short films and sustaining her love for acting, before fully committing to the craft in her mid-20s.

Quelin’s breakout role on television comes from the show ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth,’ where she plays the role of Vicki. Apart from essaying Phillipa in ‘The Veil,’ she also lends her voice to the character of Isabel in the video game, ‘Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss.’ Additionally, Quelin is famous for her portrayal of Mia in the action thriller movie ‘Havoc,’ where her combat training skills come in handy. In a conversation with New Wave Magazine, she once said, “I love work that plays with tone, that’s why I love fantasy, action, and sci-fi. I’d love to do something stylistically unique.” Her work in ‘Silo’ checks all the boxes while providing her with an opportunity to raise the bar even higher.

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