Silo Season 3 Episode 4 Recap: Is Bernard Alive? How?

Created by Graham Yost, Apple TV’s ‘Silo’ adapts the eponymous trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, bringing to screen the story of Juliette Nichols and the silo that has housed a chunk of humanity for centuries. In the previous episode of season 3, Juliette nearly figures out the whereabouts of one Lucas Kyle, before Camille and company take harsh measures to suppress the truth. Later, as the plan to kill Juliette takes root, new discoveries are made at every level of the silo, all of which threaten to destabilize the very notion of truth. In season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home,’ all of these disparate threads get stitched together, as Juliette inches closer to the truth, much like Daniel and Helen many years before her. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Juliette Has a Brush With Death, Again

‘Silo’ season 3 episode 4, titled ‘Whatever You Do, Don’t Go Home,’ begins with Camille greenlighting the plan to kill Juliette in cold blood, all so that even the thought of rebellion can be turned into a taboo. Robert, who knows all about the Vitamin D+, also understands the political implications of this move and even offers to pull the plug himself, but Camille already has plans in place. As the nurse prepares a lethal injection for Juliette, an enforcer is tasked with holding her down. However, in a surprise turn of events, the nurse injects the enforcer instead, even engaging in a brief physical struggle till drug takes effect. As it turns out, the nurse has been affiliated with the flamekeepers this entire time, and now is her chance to break Juliette free and escort her to the Deep Down.

At the hospital, Sheriff Paul Billings is devastated by the death of Orla Kent, whose body was only discovered due to the sudden influx of gas into the tunnels. Though Billings initially believes that Orla was there for research and was met with a tragic accident, the forensic evidence shows otherwise. The blows to her head do not match any material back in the Deep Down, and that, along with the estimated time of death, suggests that she was killed elsewhere, and then her body was dumped in the deepest corners of the mines. The killer likely never intended for the body to be found, but without any other evidence, Billing cannot exactly determine the culprit’s identity just yet.

Lucas Kyle Finds Unlikely Allies as Juliette Sneaks Downstairs

Further underground, Lucas Kyle is found by Kennedy and the rest of the Outsiders, and they naturally have some questions. However, when Lucas confirms that the outside world they imagine is far from the actual truth, many hopes are shattered at once. Kennedy, however, remains steadfast in his resolve, even when faced with one of the few people who know the secrets of the world beyond the silo. From there, the story returns to the past. With Daniel and Helen panicking over the sudden disappearance of Steve, the hacker. Fearing that they are next, the duo decides to go off the radar, and their temporary shelter becomes the temporarily unoccupied house of Helen’s ex-partner. Though Daniel only partly believes that their lives are in danger, the recordings are more than enough proof that something sinister is going on.

Back in the present, Shirley realizes that Juliette is about to be politically assassinated and decides to go to the upper floors all by herself. Despite a heavy armed presence, Shirley manages to sneak in, using Nox as a distraction, only to listen in on Robert and Camille losing their minds over Juliette’s sudden disappearance. Suspecting that she is headed to the lower floors, they allot their troops accordingly, and Shirley decides to use the same passageways to get down. Meanwhile, Juliette and the nurse are hardly able to make much progress, largely due to the former still being too weak to run and climb down with ease. When the police inevitably catch up, the nurse chooses to sacrifice herself, giving Juliette precious few minutes to head to a secret corridor.

Helen and Daniel Are Confronted by Some Very Powerful People

Back in the past, Daniel and Helen survived the night without much trouble, and by the next morning, Daniel had a plan to talk to one of his friends, who also happened to be ex-military. Risking it all with a trip to the Pentagon, the duo is dejected to learn that nothing can be accessed or dug into without drawing the attention of some very powerful people. To their utter dismay, it doesn’t even take that long for a familiar figure to find them. The old man was at the farewell ceremony for the pilots, and he is also the one who got Helen fired in the last episode. This time, however, he comes forward with a peace offering, claiming that Steve the hacker was handed a cushy job at a security company, and similar favors can be made to Helen and Daniel, should they comply.

Though Daniel hardly takes the offer seriously, he is surprised to learn that Helen now has her reservations about pursuing the case any further. Daniel is quick to assume that she has been brought off, not realizing that it has more to do with both of their safety. As the duo goes their separate way, the story jumps back to the present, where Juliette is able to sneak in quite farther hide, and regains enough of her strength to walk continuously. Eventually, Shirley finds her before the cops and guides her to a secret location in the Deep Down that only Juliette knew about. While Shirley thinks that the corner is a dead end, flashes of memories begin to reenter Juliette’s mind as she crosses familiar landmarks.

The biggest thing that Juliette remembers in this brief interval, however, is that she once had a boyfriend named George. Meanwhile, the Outsiders keep a close eye on Juliette from a corner, relaying her whereabouts within their ranks and wondering about their next step. Though Lucas Kyle wishes to meet Juliette and help her remember everything, there are still too many officers around to risk anything major. Meanwhile, Daniel spends the rest of the day doing his own research, but without Helen’s help, not much comes out. However, just when all hope seems lost, the friend from before calls back, this time with a secure channel, revealing that he has found a rabbit hole of hidden information that can change the face of the game if brought to light.

Juliette Chances Upon an Unlikely Survivor

As Daniel learns even more about the truth, we are once again shielded from the information, as if it is something that defies human comprehension by design. By the next day, however, he is back at Helen’s doorstep, pleading with her to join him in what is likely going to be their one last chance at bringing the truth to the world. There is a fair chance that they are walking to their own doom, however, and the same can be said about Juliette, as she makes her way to the far end of the tunnels.

As Shirley points towards a dead end, Juliette’s fragmented memories somehow guide her towards a hidden door which opens to an even longer tunnel, and beneath, an even deeper hole. As Shirley stands back as a lookout, Juliette climbs down to what turns out to be a dimly lit, mostly vacant room, save for a lit hospital bed, where she finds none other than Bernard, still recovering from his burn injuries, but most shockingly, alive. In yet another case of subversion, it appears that Robert lied about what happened to the former mayor, and there must be a good reason for doing so, one we are likely about to find out.

Read More: Who is Orla Kent? Who Plays Her in Silo Season 3?