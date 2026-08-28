Is Helen Dead or Alive? Is Jessica Henwick Leaving Silo?

Created by Graham Yost, Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ is a science-fiction series that follows a post-apocalyptic world that has no memory of its past. With about 10,000 people calling the mysterious Silo 17 their home, there doesn’t seem to be much hope left for people to travel to the outside world. That is, until Juliette Nichols is cast out and makes the first successful comeback in the silo’s history. In season 3, she is declared Mayor while she struggles to regain her memory, and thus begins a slow political battle for control. At the same time, however, the story also dials back to show us how this all began, with an ordinary world where journalist Helen Drew is searching for the truth. By episode 8, she and Congressman Daniel end up together, but it is only later that the truth about the silos settles in.

Helen Will Likely Survive the Blast and Make it to Silo 17

With episode 9 of ‘Silo’ ending with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, Helen’s life, along with her unborn child’s, is left hanging by a thread. As the nuclear bombs’ shockwave radiates outwards, destroying everything in its path, we see Helen get covered up in a dust cloud, but it’s still uncertain whether she made it to the Silo in time. The one thing that is going in her favor, though, is that a silo guide manages to catch hold of her right before the waves hit the ground, and this scene wouldn’t exist for no reason, unless it’s to convey that she is somehow safe. However, the counter-argument to that is the guide mumbling that there is no point, which, coupled with how difficult it might be for Helen to run while several months pregnant, can spell her death.

By design, Helen and Daniel’s story has always been headed for a tragic ending, as the story has to bridge to the post-apocalyptic future somehow. The show also connects her to the present world through the duck-shaped Pez dispenser, which Daniel once gave to Helen, and is currently in Juliette’s possession. The symbolic similarities between a Pez dispenser’s stacks and the silos’ structure aside, there has to be a reason the toy is found in Silo 17 rather than outside it, where Helen is last seen. The bigger arc at play, then, is likely that of Helen being separated from Daniel, who is likely to take shelter in Silo 1. We also get a confirmation that the voice of the Algorithm hasn’t changed in centuries, which dashes the hopes of Bernard and Camille, but does leave us with some food for thought.

Jessica Henwick Has Already Wrapped up Filming For Season 4

While episode 9 ends on an ambiguous note for Helen, fans would be glad to know that actor Jessica Henwick has already confirmed that she will be returning for the fourth season. Not just that, she also revealed, in an appearance on ‘In The Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast,’ that her character’s ending is already mapped out, and she has already wrapped filming. Henwick described filming it as among the most challenging experiences she has had as an artist, stating, “It takes a lot for me to be scared now (…) I genuinely wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to do it.” However, what made the ending work for her was “the inevitability of it,” which does lean towards it being a tragic ending rather than a happy one.

Given that the world seems to be ending by the end of season 3, it’s possible that season 4 will bridge the two timeframes for good, and the best way to do that is to set both the past and the present sections within Silo 17. Recalling the direction of season 4, Henwick said it made her feel emotions she had never felt before and even made her question her personal life. While it’s very likely that Helen’s arc, along with Daniel’s, ends in death and chaos, understanding the circumstances behind it will likely be key to grasping the true nature of the silos themselves. Helen seems to have caught on to some of the answers by episode 9 itself, and for now, the season finale will likely be what opens the floodgates.

Read More: When and Where Does Silo Take Place? Theories