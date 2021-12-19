Single’s Inferno Cast: Who Are the South Korean Celebrities?

‘Single’s Inferno’ is a Netflix original reality dating series that follows a set of attractive singles on their quest to find love on a searing yet stunning secluded island. The place is “hellish,” but they do get a chance to escape from it for date nights in “Paradise” once they couple up, serving as further motivation. That, along with the bold, romantic, and cozy aspects involved, makes the South Korean production not just entertaining but almost addicting. So now, let’s find out more about the actual participants who bravely risked heartbreak by coming here in season 1, shall we?

Song Ji-a

Although a graduate of Hanyang University in Seoul, where she majored in Traditional Korean Dance, Song Ji-a presently works as a Beauty Content Creator on YouTube. What’s better is that she was not exaggerating in the series when talking about her success in the industry she genuinely loves to be a part of — she does have over 580k subscribers on the platform as of writing. Not only that, but Song Ji-a’s Instagram count is at more than 455k, which means that she’ll only be getting more opportunities to expand her career from now on out. She’s ambitious, she’s a dog mom, and she has proven that she can do whatever she sets her mind to.

Kang So-Yeon

From boxing to yoga and from tennis to golf, Kang So-Yeon enjoys fitness and sports to such an extent that she has turned it into a profession. After all, not only is she the co-owner and CEO of HitFit Boxing, a Daechi-dong-based gym she opened with her sister, a former professional boxer, in 2017, but she’s also the CEO of GoodRround, an athletic apparel brand. Kang So-Yeon is even a model who runs her own YouTube channel in an attempt to spread positivity about physical health, showcase her athleticism, and just have a little fun. She has over 92k subscribers as of writing.

Kim Hyeon-Joong

Kim Hyeon-Joong is a personal trainer and model who has earned a name for himself in the field through sheer hard work. Even though he’s shy, he has been helping others stay fit for more than five years now, all the while remaining busy as a model for different fashion and sports brands. As if that wasn’t enough, he won the first runner-up title at the Mister Model Worldwide competition in New Delhi, India, back in 2019. His skills are undeniable, yet we assume that his adorable dimple also played a small role here. Kim Hyeon-Joong loves to work out and stay fit, so his ideal girl is someone who has similar interests.

Oh Jin-Taek

After graduating with a degree in business management, Oh Jin-Taek started working in the fashion industry to learn the ropes before opening up his own British-style tailored suit brand, Ascottage, in 2019. Therefore, today, he serves as the CEO and style advisor for the organization while also handling the marketing and management responsibilities. Oh Jin-Taek is driven and a perfectionist, so it’s no surprise that he often models his own clothes to ensure a perfect look for exposure purposes. From what we can tell, the Ascottage store is located in Dosan-Daero, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Unfortunately, we’re still awaiting information on the rest of the contestants – Moon Se-Hoon, Shin Ji-Yeon, Kim Jun-Sik, Choi Si-Hun, and An Yea-Won – but as soon as we get something, we’ll update you right here.

