Sister Boniface Mysteries Renewed For Season 4 at BBC

BBC has renewed the comedy crime drama series ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’ for a fourth season. The filming of the installment is set to commence in the Cotswolds, England, in June. Jude Tindall, who created the cozy mystery, continues to lead the writers’ room of the show. The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of the third season of the show.

In a Christmas special released ahead of the third installment, Sister Boniface and Inspector Sam Gillespie are on the same train home to spend the holidays with their families when they get caught in a snowstorm, leading to the last four carriages to get detached. When a valuable, cursed jewel that Sir Swinton was set to donate to the British Museum is stolen, all the passengers are questioned, barring Sister Boniface, who goes incognito. Meanwhile, an unlikely murder adds to the chaos as Felix and Peggy discover a naked man frozen to death. When a couple of strange occurrences leave everyone confused, Sister Boniface and her team must get to the root of the murder and uncover ancient curses and sinister family secrets.

Similar to the previous seasons, the third and fourth installments are expected to be set in the early 1960s in England and will follow Sister Boniface as she deals with new challenges and unravels unexpected mysteries. The third season’s narrative will include a famous organist’s murder mid-tune in the chapel and a mysterious kidnapping at the Great Slaughter’s first sci-fi convention. Felix will confront a challenge when his fiancée Victoria arrives from Bermuda with an ultimatum that can change everything

As the installment progresses, we may see Sister Boniface use her wit and intellect to help Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie, Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone, and Constable (WPC) Peggy Button solve complex cases and bring justice to the town of Great Slaughter. With characters dealing with their shares of secrets, viewers can expect the episodes of the two upcoming seasons to be filled with anticipation, intrigue, and humor in trademark Boniface style.

The third installment will feature Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface, likely alongside Max Brown as Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie, Jerry Iwu as Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone, and Ami Metcalf as Peggy Button. Belinda Lang as Mrs. Clam, Sarah Crowden as Miss Thimble, David Sterne as Tom Thomas, and Miranda Raison as Ruth Penny are expected to return as well. The guest cast members of season 3 include Rupert Vansittart (‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘Gentleman Jack‘), Siobhan Redmond (‘Queens of Mystery’ and ‘Two Doors Down’), and Timothy West (‘Last Tango in Halifax’ and ‘Gentleman Jack’). Most of the main cast members are expected to feature in the fourth installment as well.

The Cotswolds previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s thriller drama ‘The Diplomat‘ and Prime Video/IMDb TV’s spy thriller ‘Alex Rider.’ The main locations for the show also include Princethorpe College in Warwickshire and Great Barrington in Gloucestershire, England.

