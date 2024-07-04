Sloan Rinaldi: Where is the Barbecue Showdown Contestant Now?

With Sloan Rinaldi admittedly having evolved into a pitmaster in the later years of her life and subsequently achieving great success, she’s proof it is never too late to start a new chapter in life. Her participation in Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown‘ establishes this much too, especially since she showcases every step of the way that what truly matters is passion and determination. That’s how she actually managed to not only win the most rounds but also ultimately secure the third position despite often struggling with her self-doubt owing to her technical lack of experience.

Sloan Rinaldi’s Confidence Issues Actually Made Her Better

At the age of 60, Sloan made it clear from the moment she first came across our screens that she is a Texan through and through, as a result of which some of her ways are rather traditional. Therefore, she focused on taste and quality alone, especially in the challenges wherein she had to step outside of her comfort zone, eventually resting in her making a mark in the competition. It was actually the beer and fast food contests that troubled her most, considering she has never really had a taste for either, only for it to be these challenges that she won, but sadly, she was not able to cross the finish line.

“When [Netflix] called, I was all in; immediately, it was a really exciting opportunity,” Sloan has since candidly revealed to Houston Life. “Tens of thousands applied, but the producers had a select group of us they totally selected to bring in. They wanted us to participate, bottom line. “They are bringing global flavors that I’ve never seen in barbecue; I totally felt a little intimidated. I’m not a person who lacks confidence typically, so I definitely felt imposter syndrome. I never even knew what that was before.” But in the end, she added, “If you have a passion, if you have a skill, and you’re willing to do the work, there is nothing you cannot do, no matter the industry.”

Sloan Rinaldi is Still a Proud 4th-Generation Pitmaster

While Sloan initially did have a different career altogether, she one day had a “lightbulb moment” upon looking at her family’s career trajectory and realizing her passion for barbequing too. She thus had a custom pit built, which soon resulted in her company, Texas Q, being established in her base of Houston, Texas. This organization’s aim is to stick to what barbeque really means, all the while creating a safe working environment for women within this male-dominated industry. This vision is the reason she was able to step away from her 32-year-long career in commercial landscape development.

Since then, Sloan has updated and perfected some long-held family recipes, some of which date back to when her great-grandfather first became a pitmaster in 1909. She has also developed an award-winning line of barbecue sauces, which were briefly even sold in HEB stores across the state, before rebranding in 2021 with a new look as well as higher quality ingredients. As if that’s not enough, this 2018 Food Network’s ‘Chopped: Grillmasters Tournament’ participant has since also expanded Texas Q’s wings by opening up a barbeque food truck as a way to serve their supporters.

Sloan Rinaldi is a Proud Community Member and Dog Mom

If there’s one thing Sloan has never shied away from admitting, it’s that she is a family-oriented woman – with it extended to not just her blood but also her close friends plus fur babies. In fact, whenever she’s not working, she prefers to spend some quality time with her loved ones by enjoying sports with them, having great meals together, or simply hanging out for no reason at all. As for her pets, she has an adorable small army of dogs who have recently been keeping her company after she had a freak accident while redoing her backyard, leaving one of her arms in a sling.

