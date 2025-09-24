Who is Devon Welles? Who Plays Her in Slow Horses?

The spy thriller show ‘Slow Horses’ is populated with many captivating and intriguing characters. Jackson Lamb and his band of misfits are at the center of the narrative as the agents of the Slough House, the department best known as MI5’s rejects pile. As season 5 rolls around, Lamb’s horses have their own complications to deal with. In light of Marcus’ death, Shirley has developed PTSD, River reacts badly to news of Louisa’s exit from the Service, and Roddy, somehow against all odds, has a girlfriend. However, Emma Flyte, Head of MI5 Security, has a whole new legitimate threat to investigate. An armed individual had gone on a killing rampage at Abbotsfield before he was executed by an anonymous third party. Although the horses remain far from this case for the time being, Flyte, Diana Taverner, and Claude Whelan are on top of the shooting. However, fans will notice a new face, Devon Welles, joining the folks at MI5, helping the Head of the Dogs track down their killer.

Devon Welles is One of the Dogs, aka MI5’s Tactical Unit

Across the previous 4 seasons, fans have parted ways with some MI5 Agents, while occasionally a new face or two have joined the Agency’s ranks. Devon Welles is the latest addition to the latter category. At the time of writing, not much is known about the character. She is introduced as a high-ranking officer among the MI5’s tactical unit, better known among the Agents as the Dogs. Her relationship with Emma Flyte, Head of the Dogs, seems to be close as the duo swiftly begins looking into the Abbotsfield mass shooting case. While Flyte handles things on the ground, amassing clues from the crime scene and nearby, Devon runs a background check on the deceased shooter, Rob Trew.

Thanks to Devon’s efforts, the Agency learns about Trew’s concerning online presence in incel forums, where he likely met the person who supplied him with weapons and perhaps even took him out in the aftermath. Therefore, it remains evident that the new MI5 Agent will be integral to the HQ side of the story, aiding Flyte and Taverner in their ventures. Like many of the other characters, the new Agent is also an on-screen adaptation of an existing literary character from the ‘Slough House’ novel series by Mick Herron. The Agent, an ex-cop who started his career in the Service alongside Flyte, seems to be a male character who made his first appearance in the series’ fourth installment, ‘Spook Street.’ Thus, the Devon Welles fans meet in the show seems to be a genderbent version of the same literary personality.

Cherrelle Skeete Plays Devon Welles in Slow Horses

Devon Welles’ introduction in the show has been a long time coming, with many book fans eagerly awaiting to meet their beloved character on the screen. Therefore, Cherrelle Skeete’s casting as the Agent brings a notable addition to season 5 of ‘Slow Horses.’ Having debuted in the film industry in 2015, the actress may be a familiar face to many. She has undertaken many memorable roles in titles like the 2020 TV series’ Hanna,’ the 2022 show ‘The Midwich Cuckoos,’ and the 2023 production ‘Black Cake.’ She also has the feature film ‘Magpie’ under her belt.

Alternatively, many fans may recognize Skeete from her voice acting work on notable video games like ‘Overwatch,’ where he voices Orisa, ‘Diablo II: Resurrected,’ or ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.’ Additionally, the actress also has years of experience as a theater thespian to her name. When it comes to stepping into a role, the actress likes to immerse herself in her character deeply and intricately. In a conversation with Humble Magazine, Skeete said, “For (the role of) someone like a CIA agent, I’ll research real CIA agents, especially women, to see how they talk and carry themselves, then incorporate some of that into my daily routine. If the character trains a certain way, such as boxing or weight-lifting, or has a particular stance, I’ll try it out to embody that physicality.”

Read More: Is Louisa Really Quitting the Slough House? Is Rosalind Eleazar Leaving Slow Horses?