Snack vs Chef Season 1: Where Are the Chefs Now?

Hosted by Hari Kondabolu and Megan Stalter, Netflix’s ‘Snack vs. Chef’ is a reality cooking series with a unique premise. The show welcomes several culinary experts to showcase just how vell-versed they are with some of the most beloved snacks in the country. Throughout various rounds, the participants must either recreate iconic snacks or create their own delicious food items in order to impress the judges and claim the grand prize of $50,000. The show’s first season welcomed many cooks, but only five were able to secure their position in the top 5. Naturally, fans are eager to know what finalists are up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Lauryn Bodden Now?

Starting off with the ultimate winner of ‘Snack vs. Chef’ season 1, we have Lauryn Bodden. As of writing, Lauryn works as a recipe developer and culinary producer. She also provides her services as a private chef and often showcases her literary skills. Presently, Lauryn writes for publications like The Spruce Eats, Delish, and Simply Recipes. The reality TV star also serves as a cook for Sailing Collective Travel Co. Along with her fellow finalist Sandy Dee Hall, Lauryn is a co-founder of S’noods. The duo formed a bond while on the show and decided to work together and create something new and exciting. Apart from food, Lauryn is also pretty enthusiastic about traveling and body-building.

Where is Sandy Dee Hall Now?

Sandy Dee Hall’s excellent work throughout the show helped him reach the top 2. Presently, he works as a freelance executive chef and culinary consultant while also exploring his passion for writing and content creation. The culinary expert often shares his kitchen creations with his social media followers. Having formed a strong friendship with Lauryn Bodden while on the Netflix show, Sandy decided to partner up with the season winner and open S’noods. Apparently, Sandy does not have a strong sense of smell, which often leads to him using bold and unique flavors. Apart from cooking, Sandy seems quite connected to nature and can often be found traveling to some of the most beautiful locations in the world. He is often accompanied by his pet dog Momo, whom Sandy seems to love very much.

Where is Clara Park Now?

Moving on to one of the most impressive chefs on the show, we have Clara Park, who kept impressing the judges from the very start. Currently, Clara is a freelance chef who works in different kitchens and is quite diverse in her cooking style. Whether you are looking for delicious masala dosa or mouthwatering sushi, this chef knows just how to make them. Additionally, Clara serves as a teacher across the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she lives. She is also a member of the Advisory Council for The Culinary Literacy Center at The Free Library of Philadelphia, along with the Advisory Board for The Food Lab at Drexel University. She also took part in the work-study program at The Institute of Culinary Education. The reality TV cook also has her own website, where she often shares her thoughts through self-written blogs. Interestingly, Clara has also been a part of the Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and was able to win the cooking competition.

Where is Hari Cameron Now?

Hari Cameron, once a restaurant owner, came on ‘Snacks vs. Chef’ in order to prove his culinary skills to the world. Though he lost the initial round to Clara Park, the judges decided to keep Hari as one of the finalists, given his excellent culinary skills. Presently, Hari works as a consultant to different food establishments and also offers classes. His passion for food revolves around the beauty and care that one puts into their cooking. The culinary expert is happily married to Stephanie Cameron, and the two welcomed their son, Palmer Smith Cameron, in August 2022. The couple’s eldest son Maxwell Cameron started second grade in September 2022, while their second child, Bayley Cameron, entered pre-school.

Where is Lauren Jude Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Lauren Jude, who kept her competitors on their toes using her amazing cooking skills. The food scientist is a celebrated kitchen coach who established Poppin’ Pantry in order to improve food education within “black and brown communities.” Through her organization, Lauren works as a coach, workshop facilitator, and speaker. The reality TV chef is happily married to Jamil Jude, the artistic director of True Colors Theatre and the co-founder of the New Griots Festival. The happy couple has been married for over 6 years and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Their eldest daughter is named Journey, who turned 4 on March 4, 2022. In June 2022, they welcomed their second daughter, Genesis, into the world.

