Snowflake Mountain’s Matt Tate: Everything We Know

‘Snowflake Mountain’ is a Netflix series that follows ten people in their 20s who have been sent to a survival camp by their families. The tired parents were exasperated by their children’s antics and apparent inability to do even the most basic tasks. Enter Matt Tate, Joel Graves, and Cat Bigney, the survivalists who serve as the minders of the young crew and also take up the role of the hosts for the reality series.

As expected, the show is full of drama while the contestants try to survive the harsh conditions. The only thing keeping them in the series is the cash prize of $50,000, which is reduced by $5,000 every time someone quits. In the end, the best performer gets to take home the money. Thanks to the show, the participants and the hosts have caught the public’s eye. Many cannot help but wonder who these people are, especially Matt Tate, whose experience and compassion shine through as the show progresses. Well, here’s everything we know about the man!

Matt Tate’s Early Life

Matthew Tate or Matt Tate hails from Rogers, Arkansas. His love for everything related to survival started at a young age since he grew up in a Cherokee community. The community still practices survival skills like hunting, fishing, and bushcraft, teaching them to the young ones. After reaching adulthood, he served in the army as an Army Engineer in Fallujah, Iraq, and encountered heavy combat. After his retirement, he went on to work in the Oklahoma Military Department, Employment Security Commission, and the Executive Branch of the United States Government.

Between 2011 and 2015, Matt got his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Business Administration and Management, General through Kaplan, an Education Administration Program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His overall experience in the army and further work with the government provided him with the skills required to shape his life and become a better instructor.

Matt Tate’s Profession

Since July 2014, Matt has been the President and Owner of Integrated Survival Systems LLC, a company based in Rogers, Arkansas. Integrated Survival Systems LLC provides basic and advanced training for rural and urban environments. They teach how to combine primitive skills with modern tactics and tools to maximize the chance of survival. Apart from the teaching program, the company has a retail sales branch that sells different survival gear. Though most sales are based over the internet, they do have a shop in Lowell, Arkansas.

In July 2018, Matt and Joel Graves co-founded the American Survival Company. The company is mainly based in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, and Maine. As a Wilderness Survival Instructor, Matt uses his wilderness and tactical experience to provide civilian, military, and organizational training. He also works as the Lead Instructor at Salvo Security Group. Matt has also garnered several certifications in order to better cement his credibility. As of writing, Matt is an NRA (National Rifle Association)-Certified Pistol Instructor, NRA Range Safety Officer, and NRA Firearms Instructor. The Arkansas resident also holds a patent for a mission adaptable holster currently used by Tier One operators. He has also designed a knife with Dozier knives specific to survival training.

Thanks to his knowledge, Matt has been consulted by various television survival series. Apart from working in the background with TLC, Disney, and Discovery Channel, Matt took part in Discovery Channel’s ‘Bushcraft Build-off.’ In 2022, he appeared as a host and instructor on Netflix’s ‘Snowflake Mountain’ along with his friend and co-worker, Joel.

Matt Tate’s Partner

Matt’s relationship status is not available in the public domain. Whether or not the Netflix host is in a relationship is not something he has shared. However, he does seem to be thriving in his professional life. His work with Netflix is sure to boost his popularity and might lead to further traffic for his business. It is also highly possible that the show may open further doors for Matt in the entertainment industry.

The fact that Matt was able to combine his love for survival skills and his fondness for teaching makes him happy beyond belief. His skills are numerous to count, and the man has made sure to impart his knowledge to his students in the best way possible. We wish him all the best for his life and hope he has a happy future ahead.

