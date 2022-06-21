Snowflake Mountain’s Joel Graves: Everything We Know

‘Snowflake Mountain’ is a reality show that brings several people in their 20s and tests them on their survival skills. The participants in the series have been enlisted by their families, who are tired of their children’s apparent lack of basic skills. While there, the participants, under the guidance of hosts Joel Graves, Matt Tate, and Cat Bigney, compete for the grand prize of $50,000. The catch is that for every person that quits, the amount is reduced by $5,000. At the end of the season, the best of the bunch gets to keep the reward.

Thanks to the show’s attractive and dramatic atmosphere, the contestants and the hosts have come to the public’s attention. Joel Graves, one of the survival instructors on the series, has also gained quite a fan following due to his presence on the show. Naturally, many viewers are curious to know more about the man. If you are in the same boat, here is everything we know about Joel Graves.

Joel Graves’ Early Life and Family

Joel Graves has been hunting and fishing since he was young. He went on to serve in the US Navy’s elite bomb squad known as EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and completed 355 missions on Seal Team 2 & 4. During his decade-long service, Joel toured Iraq, Bahrain, and Afghanistan. He also provided secret service protection for President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, and Vice President Joe Biden. His education at several shooting and military schools also helped hone his tactical skills. After retiring from the special forces, Joel spent six months in a long-term survival program. During that time, he slept in the field for 5 months, lived off the land, and honed his craft.

Some of the best pieces of advice that Joel keeps close to his heart come from his family. This includes his father’s reminders of “Keep your head on a swivel” and “Mind over matter, if you don’t mind, it don’t matter.” His grandfather always encouraged Joel to never stop dreaming, and Joel has always kept it in mind. Another piece of advice that Joel abides by includes his mother’s insistence that one can do anything they want if they set their mind to it. Joel has definitely worked on the knowledge imparted by his family and made himself what he is today.

Joel Graves’ Profession

One of the major reasons behind Joel’s choice of career as a survival instructor comes from his time in the Navy. “I observed the Afghan people quite a bit during my tours there. They had nothing, but they also survived with very little. I often thought about how far we in America have strayed from that rebel spirit of self-reliance. The locals I observed in Afghanistan, generally worked ten times harder than most Americans would dream of and didn’t need any outside entities to meet their basic needs,” Joel explained.

“We are lucky to still have wilderness areas to enjoy. A lot of people don’t get out there enough, because they’re not confident in their skills. I love helping people build that confidence as they discover new hobbies,” the Navy veteran added. “My passion for teaching really comes from those experiences and just an overall understanding that it can be dangerous for a society to completely lose these skills.”

In 2018, Joel and Matt Tate established the American Survival Company. As a Certified Survival Instructor, Joel uses his combat and survival skills to train civilians, military personnel, and organizations for different and dangerous situations. He mainly works in Florida and Maine though the company also serves in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Learning under Joel helps people prepare for active shooters, self-defense, and organizational security, among many other things.

Joel was a part of Discovery Channel’s ‘Bushcraft Build-off,’ just like Matt Tate. The duo went on to become a part of Netflix’s ‘Snowflake Mountain.’ The show is an excellent chance for Joel to show off his vast range of skills and teach both participants and the audience basic survival skills. Although, given the crowd on the show, Joel’s task might be much harder than he might have expected.

Joel Graves’ Wife

Joel Graves is happily married to his wife and has a son and a daughter. Though not much is available regarding the happy family in the public domain, it is obvious that Joel adores them all. Joel’s passion for nature has allowed him to pursue a career he enjoys from the bottom of his heart. As of writing, Joel lives in Jacksonville, Florida. He spends much of his time fishing on the coastal waters, gator hunting, building bows, and maintaining his self-reliance skills.

Apart from his passion for teaching, Joel is also interested in history. “I am constantly trying to learn from those who have gone before us. Many of the skills I learn and teach connect both of those passions, which is gratifying. Learning these things gives you a great sense of respect for our forefathers and even those who were here long before them. It’s also impossible to not be in awe of the natural world and respect it,” Joel said. We wish Joel and his family the best of luck and hope he has a happy and successful future.

