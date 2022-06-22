Snowflake Mountain’s Cat Bigney: Everything We Know

If you are a fan of survival shows and an adventurer yourself then you must be familiar with Cat Bigney. She is a professional survival instructor and TV host for several networks. She has featured in a number of survival reality TV shows and is known for ‘The Island with Bear Grylls,’ ‘Ed Stafford: First Man Out,’ and ‘The Great Human Race.’ However, in Netflix’s survival-based reality show ‘Snowflake Mountain,’ she works behind the scenes as the survival educator for the contestants.

‘Snowflake Mountains’ follows a bunch of spoilt kidults in a wilderness survival retreat in an attempt to bring them closer to nature and themselves. Regardless of how light or comical the reality show is, it is still a survival-based series that can bring unexpected challenges in the wilderness. This is why Cat Bigney accompanies the participants in the show, just in case her assistance is required. Are you curious to learn more about her? Well, here are all the details!

Cat Bigney’s Early Life and Family

Hailing from the Wasatch Mountains of Utah, Cat Bigney was born to Nicholas and Sue Bigney and grew up with her two siblings, Nick and Ivan. She had a great affinity for what she currently does since her younger days and possibly, started following the path of her interest. Cat completed her Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science from Utah Valley University, with an emphasis on Anthropology and Geology. Over the years, her fondness and interest in wilderness medicine and ways to improvise have only increased, especially after she joined BOSS (Boulder Outdoor Survival School) back in 2000. Her main purpose to go to the survival school was to reconnect with nature and find herself in the process.

Cat Bigney’s Profession

After completing her graduation, Cat Bigney worked as an assistant to the Geographical and Behavioral Science department professor at her alma mater, from 2004-2008. In addition, she also served as a wilderness medicine instructor at the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). In the meanwhile, her love for contact sports even motivated her to take part in several sports, including water polo, football, and even rugby.

It was in the year 2014 when Cat Bigney’s television endeavor began as a consultant in Shine TV, a British media company. Given her experience and expertise in the field, she later joined the team of the National Geographic Channel as a researcher and prehistoric survival educator. Later, in 2017, she joined the United Global News as Director. As mentioned above, she has also featured alongside Bear Grylls as a survival consultant on ‘The Island with Bear Grylls.’

Bigney also featured as a presenter of Discovery Channel’s ‘Bushcraft Build-Off.’ In addition to appearing in the survival show ‘Ed Stafford: First Man Out,’ she showcased her knowledge and prowess on PBS’ ‘Human: The World Within.’ As of now, Cat is the head survival instructor at Boulder Outdoor Survival School where she teaches and shares her knowledge and experience with her students. Apart from that, she has been hosting and appearing in a number of survival and anthropology TV shows. Moreover, in May 2022, amidst the war between Russia and Ukraine, Cat visited the latter and taught improvisation trauma care and first aid to the citizens of Ukraine.

Cat Bigney’s Husband and Kids

Cat Bigney is married and leads a seemingly cheerful life with her family in Portland, Oregon. Since Bigney prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, there is not much known about her husband. What we can tell you is that they have a couple of children together, and two gorgeous dogs who usually accompany her during her travels. So, it is fair to say that she does let her followers on social media get a glimpse into her life as she posts about her daily activities quite regularly.

Moreover, after spending some time in Ukraine, Bigney returned to her desert home to put all the things that she saw in the war zone into perspective. She started doing her part by helping Ukrainians from the US through the connections she made and urged her fans and followers to do the same. She has also shared her obsession for archaeology with her fans by appearing as a guest on the podcast ‘Archaic World.’ In this podcast, she dwelled further on the subject with her friend Brian Franklin.

