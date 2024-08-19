Where is Melanie? When Will Jennifer Connelly Return to Snowpiercer?

In the second episode of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4, Melanie Cavill leaves the Snowpiercer to join Dr. Nima Rousseau and Admiral Anton Milius’ research team. She bids adieu to Ben Knox and walks through the corridor of the research center, indicating that she will remain at the place to delve into the scientist’s findings. However, in the fifth episode of the installment, Melanie is nowhere to be found in the center, which is supposed to be her new home for a while. Her absence in the episode raises concerns about Jennifer Connelly’s future in the series, but we don’t need to wait too long to see her again! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Melanie Leaves for Collecting Climate Data

In the fifth episode, Admiral Anton Milius displays his authority over Andre Layton, Ben Knox, Bess Till, and Ruth Wardell by taking them to the research center, which also serves as a makeshift headquarters of the International Peacekeeping Forces. Layton and his allies expect to see Melanie at the place, only to get welcomed by none other than Mr. Joseph Wilford. When the former leader of the Snowpiercer asks him about her whereabouts, the train’s creator replies that she is out collecting data pertaining to the current climate. Since Nima has been planning to envelop the Earth with a warm layer, Melanie seemingly leaves the research center to gather the information necessary to move forward with the project.

Even though the last person Layton can believe is Mr. Wilford, especially his words regarding his collaboration with Melanie, the Snowpiercer’s creator does not need to lie about her whereabouts. Since she has enough experience living in the outer world with minimum resources, she is arguably the best choice to carry out any experiments in the frozen wastelands. As a scientist, she is also brilliant enough to grasp what Nima wants and collect the same. Considering that Milius is rushing to complete the project, Melanie’s departure from the research station for data gathering does make sense. However, she can be manipulated by the commander of the IPF.

Milius’ toxic gas collection indicates that his motive behind making the entire world habitable is not compassion. The commander seemingly harbors a significant secret concerning their project, and he may want Melanie away from his research as much as possible. He must have let her join his efforts because of Nima’s insistence. The last thing Milius wants is for her to stand against him and his research. Therefore, in the upcoming episodes, we can look forward to finding out whether Milius is behind Melanie’s outdoor research efforts.

Jennifer Connelly’s Return to Snowpiercer is Imminent

Jennifer Connelly will return to ‘Snowpiercer’ soon. The actress’ IMDb credits include ‘Bell the Cat,’ the sixth episode of the fourth season, which is scheduled to air on August 25, 2024. Melanie’s return to the research center may pave the way for Layton’s escape from the clutches of Milius and his soldiers. He may convince her that the commander’s intentions are not only rooted in saving the world. They may team up once again to save the Snowpiercer from Milius and Wilford’s clutches. We may see Ruth and Till finding a way to inform them about Ben’s death after they board the titular train.

Melanie is guaranteed to be involved in the potential showdown between Layton and Milius. “I really like the ending of it. I think it was really positive for ‘our team.’ It ends on a note of unity and community, with a hopeful note that I really enjoyed,” Connelly previewed the conclusion of the series in an interview given to TVLine. Thus, in the forthcoming episodes, we can expect Melanie to play a vital role in stopping Milius with the help of Layton. While the former king of the Snowpiercer likely deals with the commander and his army, Connelly’s character may make use of her knowledge as a scientist to stop the experiments the IPF head made Nima conduct.

