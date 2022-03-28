Will Wilford Die? Will Sean Bean Be in Snowpiercer Season 4?

After escaping from Layton’s prison, Wilford gathers his allies to regain control of the Snowpiercer in the third season finale of TNT’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Snowpiercer.’ The unrest in the train, caused by Melanie’s revelation against Layton, fuels Wilford’s aspiration to become the tyrant of the remnants of humanity. The vicious engineer even introduces a new cold man to strengthen his force.

However, Layton and Melanie team up upon realizing that the fight between them will only help Wilford become a cruel authoritarian leader of the Snowpiercer. They force Wilford to leave the train, making one wonder about the prospects of seeing him dead. Well, here’s everything you need to know about it! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Wilford Die?

When Melanie and Wilford join hands against Layton’s Tail army, Layton realizes that another war in the Snowpiercer will only benefit Wilford. Layton explains the predicament to Melanie, who realizes that Wilford is a bigger threat to the freedom and security of the passengers than Layton. Together, Melanie and Layton force Wilford to leave the Snowpiercer in the small rail car Melanie used to survive. With enough suspension drugs to barely sustain his life, Wilford leaves the train without any additional resources.

Since Melanie has proven that it is possible to survive outside the Snowpiercer, Wilford may follow her path and survive. With enough suspension drugs in store, the mighty engineer may find a way to sustain his life and stay away from death. Although he is a severe threat to the Snowpiercer, Wilford is still a valuable asset. His knowledge of the train and efficiency in managing any engineering issues make him too precious to be killed off in the show. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that Melanie will let him back on her train to take advantage of his knowledge.

Melanie does not want Wilford to die. She knows that he is the first and foremost support she will seek in light of a mechanical failure that jeopardizes the safety of her train. Thus, Melanie will most likely make sure that he will not meet a definite end. He is forced to leave the Snowpiercer because he attempts to stage a coup, leaving Melanie and Layton with no other choice. Since the unrest has settled, Melanie may imprison him to ensure that he can be sought for assistance in the wake of any dangers.

Will Sean Bean Be in Snowpiercer Season 4?

Neither Sean Bean nor TNT has released any statements or announcements regarding Wilford’s supposed departure. Even though he leaves the Snowpiercer amid potentially life-threatening dangers, there’s a possibility that he may return to the train. The closing shot of the third season depicts an explosion Melanie witnesses, which can be a trick Wilford pulls to lead Melanie to him. With enough suspension drugs to survive, Wilford is expected to stay alive and find his way back to Melanie’s train, as he did by connecting Big Alive to the Snowpiercer.

Since Wilford is one of the most pivotal characters of the show, we may not see Sean Bean leave yet. In the upcoming fourth season, we can expect Melanie to find him to have him back on her train. Due to Javi’s absence, she may need another engineer’s brain and hands and she is in a position to bargain with Wilford. Considering these possibilities, we believe that Sean Bean will most likely be in ‘Snowpiercer’ season 4.

