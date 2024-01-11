Son Won-ik: The Single’s Inferno Contestant is Now a Rising Public Figure

Following nearly a year, Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno‘ has returned to our screens again in the exciting form of season 3, with more appeal, drama, romance, and love triangles than ever before. It hence comes as no surprise that even though this original’s core notion hasn’t waivered, there are new elements as well as an entirely new roster of cast members to keep things interesting. Amongst them is actually none other than the conventionally handsome, captivating, and confident Son Won-ik — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Son Won-ik?

If there’s only one word we can use to describe Won-ik, it would have to be determined considering the way he went about his stint in this original production without any regrets. “People around me often say I’m optimistic and honest,” he expressed in his introduction. “I’ve often been told I have a boyish charm. I like trying new things and taking on new challenges. I’m all about new experiences… I’m determined to find a good match here and escape.” For him, this match from the get-go was Yoo Si-eun due to her bubbly, innocent charm, but she sadly didn’t return the sentiment.

Read More: Are Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon Still Together?