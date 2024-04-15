Sonic 4 Begins Filming in the UK Early Next Year

The ‘Sonic’ franchise continues to expand with the production of the fourth film installment on the horizon. The filming of ‘Sonic 4’ is set to commence in the United Kingdom early next year. Jeff Fowler, who helmed all three previous ‘Sonic’ films, is assuming the director’s chair again with a screenplay he wrote with Pat Casey and John Whittington. The plot of the movie is currently under wraps.

In ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ Sonic lives with the Wachowskis, attempting to be a vigilante hero with little success, and is advised by Tom to be patient with his powers. While Sonic stays home alone, he is attacked by Dr. Robotnik, who has escaped with Knuckles from the mushroom planet to seek revenge and the Master Emerald. Sonic is rescued by Tails, who warns him about Knuckles’ intentions. Sonic and Tails embark on a quest to find the Master Emerald, pursued by Robotnik and Knuckles. Tom saves Sonic and Tails using a ring, leading them to Rachel’s wedding, where they are arrested by undercover agents but later saved by Maddie and Rachel.

As the film progresses, Sonic faces Knuckles and Robotnik alone to protect the Master Emerald, leading to a showdown as Sonic transforms into Super Sonic and defeats Robotnik. Knuckles fixes the Master Emerald, and Sonic and Tails celebrate their victory with the former. In a mid-credit scene, G.U.N. investigates a secret research facility related to Project Shadow, and Agent Stone learns about it.

In the upcoming ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3,’ we can expect an exploration of narratives of the source video game franchise’s early 2000s entries, particularly 2001’s ‘Sonic Adventure 2,’ as hinted in the previous movie, in which a G.U.N. agent reveals the existence of Project Shadow in a secretive facility. The storyline of ‘Sonic 4’ largely depends on how ‘Sonic 3’ unfolds, with Robotnik discovering Shadow’s existence through his grandfather’s notes and striking a deal to conquer Earth while framing Sonic. The globe-spanning adventure reaches its climax on the orbiting ARK space colony, raising the stakes in the third movie.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ will introduce Shadow, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Shadow’s tragic backstory, stemming from his friendship with Robotnik’s grandfather Gerald and the loss of his close friend Maria due to G.U.N.’s fear of his potential, sets the stage for a compelling and emotional storyline. With Alyla Browne confirmed to portray Maria, the film promises to deliver a story that has been eagerly anticipated by longtime video game fans. ‘Sonic 3’ has wrapped filming and is set to release on December 20, 2024.

As of now, it is premature to predict the cast of the fourth film installment of the ‘Sonic’ franchise. The main cast members are confirmed for the upcoming ‘Sonic 3,’ which includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski. Additionally, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, and Tom Butler as Commander Walters are also reprising their roles. While most of these actors are expected to reprise their characters in ‘Sonic 4,’ the final cast lineup will likely depend on the narrative trajectory set by the third film.

The United Kingdom, which also served as a filming location for previous ‘Sonic’ movies, recently hosted the production of projects such as ‘The Gentlemen‘ and ‘Civil War.’

