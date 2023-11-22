Do Contestants Get Paid to be on Squid Game The Challenge?

As a reality competition series breaking all bounds of the genre by revolving around 456 contestants as they face off for a grand prize of $4.56 million, ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is unlike any other. That’s because apart from it being a near-perfect adaptation of the incredible 2021 eponymous South Korean original series, these numbers are the biggest ever in broadcast history by miles and miles.

So with such a massive budget, countless people involved, and the series of physically as well as mentally draining games played, we can’t help but wonder if there’s any other sort of compensation too. And now, if you’re curious to learn more about the same — whether cast members are remunerated just to be on the production no matter how far they go — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Do Players Get Paid to be on Squid Game?

Although no aspirant, creator, or producer has confirmed or denied anything regarding the matter of the former’s wages, we believe they aren’t handed out any payment for their involvement at all. That’s because they usually never are when it comes to such shows — for example, ‘Fear Factor,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ as well as ‘Surviving Paradise’ — because the winning prize itself is so incredibly big.

However, we should mention that there are likely many amenities, resources, and services the players are given unrestricted access to so as to make up for the lack of cash flow coming their way. This includes all travel expenses, stay arrangements, medical aid, and food per specific dietary requirements, especially considering they remain miles away from home until production concludes. After all, most contenders travel from across the globe, plus COVID-19 protocols are obviously still followed in such situations to ensure the overall well-being of the hundreds of cast and crew members.

Then there’s the allure of global exposure; most players won’t ever get to walk away with $4.56 million, but they are guaranteed screen time with their names officially associated with the series. They can actually take advantage of this later on to evolve into influencers, public figures, etc., all of which would enable them to establish a brand of their name and earn millions through there. The prime examples of this are Chloe Veitch, Francesca Farago, Nicole O’Brien, Nick Viall, Harry Jowsey, and Sean Lowe.

Read More: Are Trey and Figgy From Squid Game Together?