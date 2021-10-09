Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale Release Date and Spoilers

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 delivers a fantastic ninth episode that creates a real sense of urgency for the characters without losing its usual humorous charm. The episode follows the junior officers of the USS Cerritos as they are enjoying some free time on the ship. However, a deadly conspiracy is brewing in space that the crew ends up learning about. Curious to know more about the events in episode 9? Head to the recap section. If you are all caught up on the animated show’s latest episode and excited for next week’s season finale, here’s everything we know about ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 10!

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale Release Date

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 10 will release on October 14, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The episode serves as the season finale of the show’s 10-episode-long second season. Episodes of the show are typically 25 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 episode 10 on Paramount+. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream the season finale starting from the date and time given above. You can also choose to watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video, provided you have subscribed to Paramount+ through the service.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Finale Spoilers

The tenth episode of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 is likely to reveal which ship T’Lyn is assigned to, and she might end up on the USS Cerritos. In the finale, we are likely to see how the United Federation is affected by the Klingon-Pakled alliance. On a lighter note, the junior officers will be preparing for Captain Freeman Day. Boimler will be eager to please Freeman with his decoration. However, the preparations are likely to be interrupted by an attack on the USS Cerritos. The junior officers will have to do their best in order to fight back and ensure their survival.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In episode 9 of ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 2 titled ‘wej Duj,’ the crew members of USS Cerritos receive some much-needed downtime. However, Boimler learns that all of his friends have made plans with a senior officer and decides to bond with a senior officer himself. Boimler tries to impress Kayshon, but his faulty Tamarian ends up offending the Lieutenant. He then tries to befriend Shaxs, who is offended by Boimler’s comments about his home planet.

Boimler eventually succeeds in striking a friendship with a group of senior officers by pretending to be from Hawaii to impress Ransom. On the Klingon ship Che’Ta, Captain Dorg kills his second officer. It is revealed that Dorg is benefitting from the Pakleds’ attempts to destabilize the Union federation. On the Vulcan ship Sh’Val, junior officer T’Lyn modifies the ship’s scanners to track cosmic anomalies but is scolded by her senior officers.

Dorg and Pakleds cause an anomaly, and the USS Cerritos arrives at the site. However, they are attacked by the combined Klingon-Pakled forces. Sh’Val arrives in the nick of time and assists USS Cerritos against the attackers. Mach kills Dorg and takes over control of the Che’Ta. In the aftermath, the junior officers return to their usual tasks, and T’Lyn is reassigned to a Starfleet ship.

