Stephen Napolitano: Where is Linda Napolitano’s Husband Now?

With Netflix’s ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ revisiting one of the most complex ufology cases to have ever come to light, we get a docu-series that can only be described as gripping. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage and dramatic recreations but also exclusive interviews to really underscore all of Linda Napolitano’s claims of extraterrestrial encounters. It thus comes as no surprise this original also features her beloved life partner, Stephen “Steve” Napolitano, with whom she has shared the majority of her life in every way, shape, and form.

Linda Gave Up Her Passion and Her Career to Have a Family

It was reportedly back when Linda was just a young girl growing up in Little Italy, New York, that the notion of girls just being housewives and stay-at-home mothers was drilled into her head. Therefore, even though she herself was quite forward thinking in the sense she wished to have her own individual experiences and be independent, things changed once she fell in love with Steve. That’s because the domain she had delved into was of a professional singer considering her childhood interest as well as talent in the same, which meant a consistently busy schedule and touring.

Linda hence knew she could only have either the career she was extremely devoted to or the man as well as the familial future of her dreams, driving her to choose the latter without hesitation. So, the couple soon decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony, shortly following which they settled down in Downtown Manhattan for good and welcomed two beautiful sons into their lives. Tony came first, followed by Johnny just a few years later, with both of them since having indicated they had the best possible parents they could ask for owing to their unwavering support.

Steve Napolitano Has Stood by His Wife Through Thick and Thin

It was in 1989 when things went from completely normal to stranger than fiction for the Napolitano family as Linda was allegedly kidnapped by aliens from her bedroom on November 30. According to her accounts, they reportedly experimented on her before returning her to her bed, only to seemingly return a few years later for her entire family – Steve, Tony, and Johnny. After all, she asserted in the aforementioned original that she woke up from a strange sleep one night in the early 1990s, just to find the three men of her life in the living room with blood running from their noses.

As if that’s not enough, Linda even detailed a separate account wherein only her younger son was allegedly abducted by gray beings from outer space right in front of her, leaving her shell-shocked. The truth is, all this encouraged her to talk about her situation publicly, resulting in her contributing as a source to one of ufologist Budd Hopkins’s books and doing radio/television tours. She did face quite a lot of ridicule owing to her claims over the years, but she was always thankful to have Steve by her side because he not only held down the fort at home when she had to be away but also validated and understood all her rooted emotions.

Steve Napolitano is Still a Proud New York Resident

While Steve seemingly prefers to remain well away from the limelight these days for privacy reasons, we do know the 70-something-year-old is still blissfully based in Downtown Manhattan. Moreover, and more importantly, he and Linda are a strong unit to this day, all the while being surrounded by all their loved ones, including their two sons, their partners, as well as at least two grandchildren. This couple has honestly spent more than three-quarters of their life together, which is undoubtedly a testimony of the love they share as well as the mutual respect they have between them. Of course, these retirees have had their fair share of ups and downs over these decades, but they have managed to stick together by keeping an open mind and an open heart, which is all that matters in the long run.

