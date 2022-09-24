Steven Tuomi Murder: How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill Him?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ chronicles the life and crimes of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who ran a reign of terror from 1978 to 1991. Although most of Jeffrey’s victims were black, Steven Tuomi happened to be one of the few white people who lost their lives at the hands of the Milwaukee Cannibal. Moreover, Steven’s murder is overly intriguing as Jeffrey claimed that even though Steven’s death made him rediscover his bloodlust, he did not plan to kill the young man. If you are interested in the details surrounding the case and want to find out how Jeffrey killed Steven, we have you covered.

How Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill Steven Tuomi?

A native of Ontonagon County, Michigan, Steven Tuomi was just 25 years old at the time of his murder. People who knew him described him as a lively and cheerful individual who seemed to be in love with life and was always ready to help others. Moreover, Steven was known to be quite amicable and was easily able to make friends wherever he went. Loved by his friends and family alike, Steven’s untimely and shocking death left his close ones devastated.

On November 20, 1987, Steven was spending time at a bar in West Allis, Wisconsin, when he came across Jeffrey Dahmer. Experts claim that Jeffrey was always quite charming to talk to, and perhaps it was this charm that enticed Steven to get close to him. After spending some time at the bar, interspersed with harmless flirting, Jeffrey made it clear that he was interested in being more than friends. Incidentally, the serial killer later mentioned that when he first came across Steven, he did not feel an urge to take his life, but with Steven being extremely attractive, Jeffrey dreamt of getting intimate with him. Nevertheless, as Jeffrey was residing with his grandmother at that time, he wasn’t sure if he could take Steven back to his house, and thus, the two decided to spend the night in a room at the Ambassador Hotel in Milwaukee.

Once at the hotel, Jeffrey’s desperation to control his partner took over, and the serial killer proceeded to drug Steven Tuomi. However, after his arrest, Jeffrey mentioned that he only intended to lie beside him and had no plans of taking Steven’s life. Yet, when the serial killer awoke the following day, he found Steven lying underneath him with his chest caved in. Moreover, there were bruises all over his body, and blood was dripping from the corners of his mouth. Meanwhile, Jeffrey felt a sharp pain in his forearm and realized his fists, and one of his forearms were bruised in the struggle.

Although the serial killer later insisted that he had no recollection of killing Steven, he knew he had to dispose of the body. Hence, Jeffrey packed his victim’s body in a large suitcase and carried it to his grandmother’s house before dismembering Steven and dissolving his flesh in acid. Moreover, the victim’s bones were also crushed and disposed of, which is why Steven’s remains were never located even after Jeffrey’s arrest. Interestingly, in the 1993 Inside Edition interview, Jeffrey Dahmer talked about Steven Tuomi and noted that although he had no plans of going on a killing spree, Steven’s death opened the floodgates to his murderous instincts.

