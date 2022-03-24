Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a science fiction action comedy film that revolves around a Chinese immigrant who gets caught up in a multiverse adventure as she is the chosen one to save the world from some deadly threats across the universes. Directed by the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the action movie consists of brilliant performances from Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jenny Slate. Are you curious to know more about ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and watch it yourself? Well, we have got you covered!

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once About?

Evelyn Wang immigrates to California with her husband Waymond Wang in pursuit of happiness and living a fulfilling life. However, they are forced to wake up from their dream of a better future by the reality of the small business that they run. Soon, things take a wild turn when Evelyn is literally pulled into an unexpected adventure involving the multiverse. Apparently, the fate of the universes rests in her hands as she alone can save the world by exploring several other universes. In this comedic yet action-packed adventure, does she prevail in her mission or not?

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on Netflix?

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is not included in Netflix’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows at the moment, but don’t let it stop you from watching other similar alternatives on the platform. We suggest you watch ‘The Adam Project‘ and ‘Fistful of Vengeance.’

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on Hulu?

Unfortunately, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ cannot be viewed on Hulu either. However, the streamer boasts of having an extensive roster of some science fiction action movies such as ‘Colossal‘ and ‘Save Yourselves!‘

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on Amazon Prime Video?

Sadly, Amazon Prime subscribers will have to look for the science fiction movie on other streaming platforms because it is not yet available on this streaming giant. But you should take this opportunity to dive into similar alternatives on the streamer such as ‘The Watch‘ and ‘The Tomorrow War.’

Is Everything Everywhere All at Once on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not house ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ on its current catalog of movies and TV shows. So, we recommend our readers to turn to something similar to this science fiction movie such as ‘The Matrix‘ and ‘Free Guy.’

Where to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once Online?

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ released exclusively in theaters, which is why it is not accessible on any of the streaming platforms as of now. In addition, you don’t even have the option to buy or rent the movie on digital platforms yet. But if your curious self can’t wait to watch the movie, you can choose to book tickets to your nearest theater from Fandango.

How to Stream Everything Everywhere All at Once for Free?

As stated earlier, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is not available to stream on streaming platforms, which means you cannot watch the movie for free. All you can do is wait for the science fiction movie to release on any of the digital platforms that offer a free trial period. However, we advise our readers to always pay for the content they wish to watch to show appreciation for the art of cinema rather than resorting to illegal means to watch movies and TV shows for free.

