Stryx Shark Tank Update: Where Is Stryx Skincare Now?

‘Shark Tank‘ is a long-running reality series known for providing entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their business ideas and products. A panel of investors then looks into the possibility of funding these businesses. On the 23rd episode in season 13, Devir Kahan and Jon Shanahan presented Stryx, a cosmetics and skincare company geared and marketed towards men. Devir and Jon hoped to tap into the underrepresented market of skincare products for men and hoped for a boost from one of the investors. So, if you’re curious to find out more about their company, you’ve come to the right place!

Stryx: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The idea for a line of skincare products for men came to Devir on his wedding day. During his final year at Yeshiva University in New York, he noticed a breakout on his face. At that point, Devir checked in with friends and family, asking if they ever thought about using their partner’s skincare products. That’s when it struck Devir; there was an opportunity to develop something that hadn’t been done before.

Stryx’s name was inspired by the mythological Strix owl, whose feathers were used in potions for wisdom and beauty. The basic idea was that men sought to look handsome but often didn’t know how to care for their skin. Jon, the co-founder and CMO, was interested in marketing at a young age. He minored in business management and graphic design. He even worked for Apple before starting his own YouTube channel, The Kavalier.

Jon makes videos about men’s fashion, grooming, and lifestyle. It was through this work that he met Devir. Jon later said regarding the idea, “Everybody has the story that they stole their mom’s concealer or their girlfriend’s concealer. 90% of our customers are just guys that have never bought this stuff before, and it’s intriguing enough that they’re open to it.” Like Devir, even Jon had a breakout on his wedding day and wondered the same thing as the CEO.

Launched online in 2019, Stryx products are specifically formulated for men’s skin since it tends to be oilier and thicker, with larger pores than women’s skin. The company offers a range of products that include a concealer tool, a moisturizer, and a gel cleanser, among other things. The packaging is usually in black, grey, or dark blue. Stryx made its foray into the industry during a shift in attitude toward makeup. A survey from 2019 found that about 1/3rd of men under 45 were open to trying out makeup.

Where is Stryx Now?

Stryx is based out of New York City, New York. In 2019, the company initially launched two products – a concealer tool and a tinted moisturizer. Through a Kickstarter campaign, Stryx raised more than $10,000, reaching its goal in less than two days. Over time, the founders raised more than $1 million from investors and venture firms. In 2020, CVS Pharmacy added Stryx to their shelves, marking a tremendous achievement for the company.

Today, Stryx is available in stores like Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, and Target. They also sell through their website, which offers skincare blogs and tutorials for beginners. Most of Stryx’s products are in the $20-$40 range. They sell lip balms, a brow and beard gel comb, bronzing gel, and have recently introduced pimple patches that help with unexpected breakouts. Stryx’s team has been growing since its inception and has now added multiple skin tones to its product lines. On the company’s website, interested customers can also buy kits tailormade for specific requirements in addition to apparel.

