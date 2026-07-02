Survival of the Thickest Season 4: Why Was It Canceled?

Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest‘ follows Mavis Beaumont’s journey from being a struggling stylist to a successful fashion designer. Over the course of three seasons, we see her undergo a significant arc in which she is challenged both professionally and personally. By the end of Season 3, she finds herself in a satisfying place, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want more than that. Things can always get better, but for now, Mavis’ story has come to an end, and it seems that the show’s creator and Netflix agree on that. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Brings Mavis’ Story to a Conclusive End

The third season of ‘Survival of the Thickest’ ends with Mavis finally having her own fashion line, exactly as she envisioned. It is an inclusive brand that is made for all body types without compromising on fashion. Her name becoming a brand advertised in Times Square means she is finally where she wanted to be. Her personal life also takes a turn for the better. She is married to the love of her life, and after failing to have children the conventional way, they explore other options, which eventually give them a daughter. Mavis is happy and fulfilled, and this is the best point at which to leave her story.

While Michelle Buteau previously said that she wanted to keep the show going for years, the decision to end the story with a third season seems to be a creative choice. In May 2025, Netflix revealed that the show had been renewed for a third and final season, indicating they wanted to give the story a proper conclusion rather than simply canceling it and leaving fans wondering how Mavis’ life eventually turned out. Considering how quickly Netflix cancels shows, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ receiving a final season is quite a rare feat.

The show leaves Mavis with a happily-ever-after, but given how ambitious she is, there is probably a lot left to explore in her journey to become a fashion icon. Her story could continue in the future with a TV movie, where the next challenge in her professional and personal circles is explored. A spin-off could also be developed, either focusing on Khalil’s journey as an artist and a father, or even Marley’s new life in Portugal. For now, though, there have been no announcements for any follow-ups to the show, and the third season is likely a final goodbye to Mavis Beaumont.

Survival of the Thickest Season 4 Wouldn’t Work Without Mavis

If somehow, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ received a revival, it would be impossible to carry on the story without Michelle Buteau’s Mavis Beaumont. It would also be difficult to tell the next chapter of her life without including the two most important people in her life: Tone Bell’s Khalil Holland and Marouane Zotti’s Luca. While Tasha Smith’s Marley was not present in the third season, she might return for the next outing because she is one of Mavis’ closest friends after all.

It would also be important to keep CC Bloom and Peppermint in the story, considering how integral they have been to Mavis’ story over the years. Garcelle Beauvais might also reprise her role as Natasha Karina, considering how she has become Mavis’ unlikely new friend over the course of three seasons. A new story would also mean new challenges, unfolding as new characters are added to the picture. Since the show has a history of featuring real-life stylists and fashion icons, we might see some familiar faces playing fictionalized versions of themselves in Mavis’ universe.

Read More: Survival of the Thickest Season 3 Ending Explained: Does Mavis Make It as a Designer?