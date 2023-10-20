Surviving Paradise: Where Are They Now?

As a survival competition series living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Surviving Paradise’ can only be described as equal parts entertaining, enthralling, and exciting. That’s because it revolves around a diverse group of strangers as they try to crawl their way out of hell and into luxury, only to then still have to out-scheme one another to actually stay there. So now that the first iteration of this incredible production has landed on our screens in full, let’s find out precisely where each of these complex and intriguing individuals are today, shall we?

Sarah Kate Reynolds is Now Engaged

Although Sarah Kate (or SK) was the first to be eliminated under the most shocking circumstances, it’s evident she doesn’t regret a single aspect of how she went about the game anymore. After all, it did help her further evolve into a strong, independent, kind, and honest woman while also balancing her career as an entrepreneur as well as a rising social media influencer. Yet, arguably the most thrilling thing to happen to this swimwear brand owner since filming came to a close in the summer of 2022 is the fact she got engaged to the love of her life, sports marketing/talent agent Landon Goesling, on August 17, 2023.

Francisco “Sisco” Williams is a New York-based Personality Today

If we’re being honest, even Sisco’s elimination in episode 6 was quite surprising considering a mid-game newcomer was the one to give him the boot after spending only a few hours together. Nevertheless, even though he couldn’t exactly come to terms with it, he was ultimately happy that people from his crew ended up making it all the way and won the massive $200,000 cash prize. As for his own personal standing, well, this Queens, New York resident is still doing his best to give back to his mother by working hard as a social media figure, model, and rising self-made man. We mean, he used to be homeless at one point and now he’s in the homes of millions through television.

Tabitha Sloane is Now Thriving as a Model and Philanthropist

Despite the fact Tabitha was one of the strongest players, the intense way she approached situations rubbed people the wrong way, and her own lack of trust in others eventually became her biggest downfall. Yet, it’s imperative to note that what we saw was just one side of her because the truth is this Indiana-based model does care about people, especially those from her own communities — Black, queer, women. That’s why she launched Out + About in 2022 as a safe, intentional space for LGBTQ+ individuals to express who they really are as well as meet others like them. We should also mention it appears as if Tabitha is currently in a happy, healthy, long-term relationship with a woman named Kyra Beck.

Alex Dourassof is Living His Best Life in Miami Today

While Alex is a native of France, he has been calling Miami, Florida, his home for a long while, especially as he completed his education at local state universities before settling down as a professional. In fact, this Florida International University Business and Full Sail University Entertainment Business graduate used to be a marketing, social media, as well as real estate specialist until 2022. However, he’s now paving a path for himself as a model, possible actor, plus social media influencer — he has since even appeared in the music video for Sami Edelson’s single “How U Feelin.'”

Aaron Blake Chambers is Now a Proud Corporate Professional

Like Tabitha, Aaron was one of the strongest players owing to his sheer genuinity at every step of the way, but alas, it ultimately inadvertently became the very thing that came back to bite him. Regardless, he doesn’t regret any of his actions or decisions in the game one bit because he got to walk away with his head held high and his integrity wholly intact – he played as who he was. Coming to his current standing, from what we can tell, this Prairie View A&M University MBA graduate (2017-2021) resides in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area, Texas, where he proudly serves as a Consultant for Microsoft.

Copan Combs is Still Helping Students in Oklahoma

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Copan, it would have to be nice owing to the way he always put others first, even if it wasn’t the best option for him since he wanted to play with virtue. His selflessness was definitely rewarded, but it just wasn’t enough to keep him in the villa for good, so he walked away with a smile before eventually returning to cast his winning vote for someone who held similar values. And now, this television personality is back in Oklahoma, where he has his dream job of helping students figure out their life path by serving as an Admissions Counselor at Oklahoma State University (his alumnus).

Hayley Smith-Rose is a Radio Host and Professional DJ Today

Although Hayley was as kind and genuine as Copan at almost every step of the way, it didn’t work out too well for her because she couldn’t build a strong, unwavering alliance with them. She thus got the boot just prior to the finale, but the truth is she’d already won countless hearts amongst her peers and global audiences, making it clear her reach is now wider than ever before. Hence, of course, it goes without saying this Maine resident’s career as a DJ, Hot Radio host, ‘Fever Dream Diaries’ podcast co-host, plus Haylstorm Hangs YouTube broadcaster/interviewer is only just beginning.

