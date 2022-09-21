Survivor’s Cassidy Clark: Everything We Know

Created by Charlie Parsons, ‘Survivor’ is a reality series that brings the participants to an isolated location with minimal facilities. During the course of the show, the competitors must take care of their food, fire, and shelter using the resources available to them. At the start of each season, cast members are assigned to a particular tribe. After a significant number of people are eliminated, the tribes are merged back. During the course of a season, the competitors have to participate in different challenges, and winning them is sure to give the victors an edge over their competition.

The series first aired in 2000 and has remained popular with the viewers. Many of the show’s participants over the years have enjoyed a certain level of fame thanks to their performance on the show. The 43rd installment of the show introduced several new faces to the viewers, including Cassidy Clark, who captured the attention of many since her debut. Naturally, many are curious to know more about the reality series star, and if you are in the same boat, here’s everything we know about Cassidy.

Cassidy Clark’s Early Life and Family

Born on January 16, 1996, Cassidy Clark hails from Plano, Texas. The reality TV star has two older brothers, who themselves are twins. Cassidy’s love for ‘Survivor’ started when she was 4 and the show first premiered. Since then, she has not missed a single episode of the reality series. “I grew up and evolved with Survivor as Survivor grew and changed along with me. This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. I can’t believe it’s here now,” she told Parade while talking about her presence on the show.

“We’d have our weekly routine where we’d all gather together, stay up a little extra late before school, and we’d all watch as a family. And that was really special for me. Before my parents got divorced at an early age, that was really the most special memory for me, being all together as a family watching Survivor,” Cassidy added. Even now, she is close to her mother, Rose Clark, whom she admires and cherishes with all her heart.

Cassidy Clark’s Profession

Cassidy Clark is partial to fashion designing and most forms of art. As of writing, she studying to be a fashion designer and has just entered the 5th year of her education after high school. Her talent for fashion is evident in her social media posts, and the reality TV star has even gone on to model some of her own designs and clothes from reputed brands for her social media followers.

Cassidy is also a talented makeup artist who likes to express her ideas through the same. Her performance during the 43rd installment of ‘Survivor’ has certainly helped her garner many fans who cheered her along throughout her journey. As of writing, it is possible that Cassidy may come back for further seasons of the show, depending on her willingness for the same.

Cassidy Clark’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Cassidy is in a happy relationship with Matthew Harrison, who is studying Ecological Genomics at Texas State University and completing his master’s degree. The two first met in August of 2019 and got to know each other better. It was on October 8, 2019, that the two officially became a couple, and Cassidy has been quite happy ever since. The fashion designer is always delighted to share her moments with her boyfriend with her social media followers.

The happy duo likes to travel to different places and spend quality time together. Whether it is simply going out on a date or visiting breathtaking places like Yucatán, Mexico, the couple is quite happy to spend time with each other. Both of them are based in Austin, Texas. We wish Cassidy and her loved ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Is Survivor Scripted?