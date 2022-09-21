Survivor’s Elisabeth “Elie” Scott: Everything We Know

Created by Charlie Parsons, ‘Survivor’ is perhaps one of the most popular reality shows. It provides the participants the opportunity to show their mettle and become the winner of the season. In order to claim victory, the competitors must find food, shelter, and fire for themselves while living in an isolated location with minimal resources. At the start of every iteration, the cast members are divided into different tribes and must complete different challenges in order to make their path a bit easier.

As expected, many people featured in the show have become highly popular thanks to their performance in the competition. Season 43 of the series introduced some entertaining cast members, including Elisabeth “Elie” Scott. Originally assigned to the Baka tribe in the installment, Elie proved her worth during her time on the show and was able to garner many fans. Naturally, many are curious to know more about the participant, and we are here to share everything we know about her.

Elisabeth Scott’s Early Life and Family

Born on April 17, 1991, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott hail from Atlanta, Georgia. Elie is quite close to her parents and deeply cherishes her close bond with her extended family, which consists of various aunts, uncles, and cousins. Elie seems especially fond of her nephew Max and cousin Hope Walker. She also highly respects her maternal grandparents, who hail from Cuba, for overcoming multiple challenges in order to better the lives of their children, family, and community. The reality TV star grew up alongside her older sister Cristi, who tragically passed away on April 19, 2020, from addiction. The two sisters had a close bond, and Elie looked up to Cristi for love and support. The experience has helped shape the way that Elie perceives the world and her performance during her reality TV stint.

Elisabeth Scott’s Profession

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott is a Clinical Psychologist by profession and enjoys working in the psychological field. The reality TV star has been fascinated by the subject since she was in high school. Due to her less-than-stellar grades in high school, she was apparently advised against pursuing the field. However, Elie did not give up hope and kept trying. In fact, she graduated college early with a 3.89 GPA. She went on to attend Georgia Southern University and got a GPA of 4.0 during her master’s and doctoral’s.

The reality TV star entered the show and was confident that her psychological expertise would give her an advantage. “I think that my job has actually prepared me a lot for this game. My job is really complex. I work with veterans who have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. You never know what you’re going to get in any session,” she told Parade while detailing what her job entails. “They might all have PTSD, but it’s different for every person experiencing it. And so I have to think quickly on my feet. I have to be able to make deep bonds with people immediately in the first session you’re meeting them. You’re like, “Hi, I’m Ellie. Now, tell me about the worst day of your life. Okay, go.”

Elisabeth Scott’s Husband

As of writing, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott is married to Michael Pierce, an armed forces veteran. The two have been together since Michael was active in the line of duty, and the couple cherished the time that they were able to spend together when Michael came home. The two got engaged in October 2017, when Michael proposed to Elie after reaching the top of Lone Peak, a mountain peak near Salt Lake City, Utah. The ring with which Michael proposed is closely linked to Elie’s maternal family. It is the same ring that her mother once wore, and the diamonds in it were brought to the USA from Cuba by Elie’s Abuela (grandmother).

The happy couple tied the knot in October 2020 and is living happily with their dog, Catcher. As of writing, they do not have any kids. The couple lives in Salt Lake City and often indulges in adventurous activities. They are quite partial to hiking tall mountains and enjoy each other’s company while partaking in the activity. We wish Elie and her close ones the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

