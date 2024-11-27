Max’s Sweethearts: Exploring All Filming Locations

With Jordan Weiss at the helm, ‘Sweethearts’ follows two best friends who make a pact to end their respective long-distance high school relationships and enjoy college life to the fullest. Best friends since the eighth grade, Ben (Nico Hiraga) and Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), struggle with maintaining their commitment to their partners as they move from their small hometown to college. Their loyalty leaves them afraid of making new connections, and the two decide to dump their partners on Thanksgiving Eve. The Max teen comedy movie unfolds around serene small-town backdrops sharply contrasted by wild, off-campus house parties.

Where Was Sweethearts Filmed?

‘Sweethearts’ was filmed in Jersey City and over 10 towns across Bergen, Union, Morris, Passaic, Essex, and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. As per reports, establishing shots of other locations beyond the borders of New Jersey are also featured in the film through third-party footage. An example is the Vermont College of Fine Arts from Montpelier, Vermont, seen in an aerial shot. Principal photography began on July 14, 2022, and was wrapped up by August 19 of the same year. The cast and crew seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves behind the scenes, joking around and experimenting while shooting some comedic scenes. “That’s a wrap on the experience of a lifetime, my favorite summer, and the most talented, wonderful, hilarious group of humans I could’ve hoped for,” wrote Weiss on Instagram after concluding filming.

Cranford, New Jersey

Situated in Union County, Cranford is a township in New Jersey that helped depict many of the small-town backgrounds seen in the movie. The quaint theater seen in the film is actually the Cranford Theater, located at 25 North Avenue West. Opened in 1926, the independently owned movie theater is still in operation and hosts screenings for multiple film festivals. The crew also shot sequences of the friends hanging out at Délice Macarons and Eastman Clock Plaza Park. Délice Macarons is a pastry shop located at 19 Eastman Street, and the Eastman Clock Plaza is a public space on North Union Avenue that can be recognized by its centerpiece of a Victorian clock.

Bergen, New Jersey

The people behind ‘Sweethearts’ ventured to several locations in Bergen County, including Elmwood Park, Mahwah, Lyndhurst, and Demarest. While the exterior of Ben and Jamie’s college is depicted by using establishing shots of the Vermont College of Fine Arts, its interiors were filmed at Ramapo College on 505 Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah. The Colonial Diner on 27 Orient Way in Lyndhurst stood in for the old-school diner location of the movie. Located on Route 46 in Elmwood Park, the Parkway Lanes bowling alley is also featured in the film. Some homes in Demarest, as well as the Demarest Firehouse on 23 Park Street, were utilized for the movie.

Passaic, New Jersey

Some sequences for commercial areas and shops in ‘Sweethearts’ were filmed in Clifton and Paterson within Passaic County. Duffy’s Tavern, 856 River Street, Paterson, can be seen prominently in the background as the protagonists have a discussion outside it. UFCW Local 1262 on 1389 Broad Street is also featured in the film. The circular building houses the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union in Clifton.

Essex, New Jersey

‘Sweethearts’ was filmed in suburban residential neighborhoods in Newark and West Orange in Essex County, New Jersey as well. The team set up shop at the West Orange Fire Station No. 3 on 93 Ridgeway Avenue. Also known as the Saint Cloud station, the active department station helped the film crew portray the fire truck scenes in the movie.

Kinnelon, New Jersey

Located in Morris County, the peaceful township of Kinnelon provided an idyllic backdrop for some of the suburban residential scenes in ‘Sweethearts.’ The production team filmed at homes in Kinnelon, the town’s lush greenery and quiet streets contributing to the movie’s nostalgic tone. The township is known for its well-preserved history, surrounding natural parks, and Lake Kinnelon.

Edison, New Jersey

The football sequences of ‘Sweethearts’ were shot at the Edison High School in the eponymous township in Middlesex County. Located at 50 Boulevard of the Eagles, the school’s football field was transformed into a lively backdrop for Ben and Jamie’s institution, helping breathe life into its environment. Situated within the core of the Raritan Valley region, Edison is named after the inventor, Thomas Edison, as it houses his industrial research laboratory.

Jersey City, New Jersey

A few locations around Jersey City were also used in the filming of ‘Sweethearts.’ Offering a stark contrast to the small-town aesthetics depicted elsewhere in the film, the city’s dynamic neighborhoods became a practical hub for the production team, with established filming infrastructure allowing the creation of authentic sets. Other movies and shows filmed in Jersey City include Netflix’s ‘The Union,’ ‘Empire Records,’ ‘As Good as It Gets,’ and ‘Dumb Money.’

Read More: Good Teen Movies on Netflix