Tabo From Love Village: Everything We Know

For everyone, the path to finding love is somewhat different than others. The same holds true for Tabo, who decided to enter Netflix’s ‘Love Village‘ in order to find his perfect match. As a participant in the Japanese dating show, his quest helped him earn many fans who could not help but root for the reality TV star as he tried his level best to find love. Needless to say, there are many who are eager to learn more about the reality TV star. If you are in the same boat, worry not because we have your back!

Tabo’s Age and Background

Born on November 11, 1986, in Kitakyushu City, which is located in the Fukuoka prefecture of Japan, Tabo seemingly grew up in a serious and strict household. His father is of Korean ethnicity whose own parents moved to the island nation many years ago. Tabo grew up to graduate from college and soon entered the hospitality industry. While on the show, Tabo maintained a level-headedness that helped him meditate on an intense argument between Hollywood and Johnny. However, he admitted to being reluctant to be genuinely open to people he had just barely met.

Tabo is quite close to his family, especially his mother and grandparents, and enjoys spending time with them. He is also quite a fan of kickboxing and basketball. Additionally, the businessman’s interest in cars is quite evident for all to see, and he enjoys driving. Tabo is also a fan of traveling, having visited places like Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Some of his other interests include Japanese drums, music festivals, fashion, and books. As a nod to his Korean heritage, he has also started to study the Korean language.

Tabo’s Professional Career

As a rising star within the hospitality industry, Tabo is the owner of two different food establishments. Presently, he is affiliated with Krats staffing venture, Shishirou Yoyogi, and HiroNori Craft Rame. The latter store has several branches within the state of California. Tabo is also partnered with Nagahara Group, a giant within the Japanese hospitality industry that works alongside many well-known establishments.

Is Tabo Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Tabo does not seem to be dating anyone. While on the show, he shared that he had been in a relationship for seven years. However, his breakup had happened about seven to eight years before he came on the show at the age of 35, and he hoped to turn his luck around. He told Totchan that though he may appear as a “playboy,” he only wanted to find a partner for himself and was looking forward to what life might bring next. Shortly after entering the show, he had garnered the attention of the female cast members, and things seemed to be going well for him.

One of the people who seemed most interested in Tabo was Totchan. The single mother shared that among the available candidates, she did not see herself selling for anyone else. Indeed, the two would often work together for several hours while trying to fix the house. While conversation during renovation work was scarce, it did not stop them from bonding during breaks. However, Totchan grew upset over Tabo’s lack of advances and seemingly gave up after a frustratingly one-sided conversation.

Read More: Minane From Love Village: Everything We Know