14 Best Taboo Movies on Hulu (August 2024)

Topics of taboos have always existed among human societies. It is a way of discouraging certain practices that the larger community feels are too egregious to give credence to, either in thought or in the actual physical sense. However, given their shocking nature, it is no surprise that films have delved into the contentious landscape of taboo subject matter to provoke discourse among their audience. As there are no boundaries in the artistic venture of filmmaking, the following movies embody that selfsame belief and look to spark conversations among their viewers – whether good or bad. Here is the list of best taboo movies on Hulu.

14. Three Ways (2022)

‘Three Ways’ jumps into the perceived taboo of sexual freedom through the eyes of a sexually awkward woman named Stacey Johnson. After breaking up with her ex, Stacey wishes to shatter her fears around the subject of sex by engaging in an act of threesome with her new boyfriend and an enigmatic woman. Writer and director Jamal Dedeaux’s exploration of a ménage à trois may seem less shocking in the context of modern relationships. However, it is in its probing into a young woman’s sexuality that the film dives into taboo subject matter, earning it a place on this list. You can watch the movie here.

13. Deep Water (2022)

The erotic psychological thriller ‘Deep Water,‘ directed by Adrian Lyne, tells the story of Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck), a well-off man who allows his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) to cheat on him for fear that she might leave him otherwise. Soon, things go awry when all of Melinda’s lovers vanish, and suspicion is cast on Vic for their disappearance.

Based on the 1957 eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith, the film depicts a taboo scenario of consensual cuckoldry that eventually turns into something much darker. Its examination of unconventional relationship dynamics makes it an intriguing watch, illustrating the complexities of promiscuous sexual relations in the confines of a husband-wife relationship. The film can be watched here.

12. Tell It to the Bees (2018)

Life in the 1950s was a period of closed mindsets. In the British drama ‘Tell it to the Bees,’ Dr. Jean Markham (Anna Paquin) finds herself the subject of ostracization in a rural Scottish town when she begins a romantic relationship with Lydia Weekes (Holliday Grainger), a mother who is facing marital problems. Directed by Annabel Jankel, the film is an adaptation of Fiona Shaw’s 2009 titular novel, which dives into the heady lesbian romance between two women in a challenging era of societal and sexual repression. Jean and Lydia’s passionate affair becomes a hot topic among the town’s naysayers and the larger community, who view their relationship as taboo. Check out the film here.

11. Sharp Stick (2022)

Written, directed, and produced by Lena Dunham, ‘Sharp Stick,’ revolves around a naïve 26-year-old woman named Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth) who lives on the edges of Hollywood and is mostly unaware of the world of relationships. However, things change when she falls into an affair with a much older, married man named Josh (Jon Bernthal), prompting her to break her fears and get her feet wet proverbially.

The comedy-drama imposes a sense of taboo on topics of sexuality through the inexperience of the protagonist, who is entirely new to the world of sex and relationships. Her subsequent experiences with longing, desire, and sexual liberation cause her to grow and develop as she embarks on a quest for personal discovery. At the same time, diving into the awkward world where youth and sex blend, feelings of messy transitions are ripe to abound. The film can be seen here.

10. Sanctuary (2022)

In ‘Sanctuary,’ a wealthy businessman named Hal Porterfield (Christopher Abbott) has to contend with his dominatrix Rebecca Marin (Margaret Qualley) after he earns a promotion to the post of CEO of a large company. The psychological comedy directed by Zachary Wigon peels back the layers of an S&M-style relationship in which both parties try to assert their dominance during one final session. While the presence of these relationships is not uncommon in modern times, its depiction of battling power dynamics within an artificial setting makes for an intriguing taboo film where pain, humiliation, degradation, and catharsis are all tied into one. It can be streamed here.

9. Anaïs In Love (2022)

Originally titled ‘Les amours d’Anaïs,’ the French comedy film helmed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet tells the story of Anaïs, a young woman who is in a passionless relationship with her boyfriend, Raoul. She subsequently begins having an affair with an older publisher named Daniel, who falls in love with her during an event. However, the young woman’s attention is sparked by Daniel’s partner, Emilie, with whom Anaïs becomes progressively smitten.

While illicit love affairs are taboo in every generation, the sharply-written romance drama by Bourgeois-Tacquet taps into the fiery nature of infatuation and how it sees no distinction between right and wrong. The film’s conviction lies in its sensitive depiction of people’s fickle feelings of lust and love and the unpredictable nature of both when it comes to the choices we make. The film is available to watch here.

8. Benedetta (2021)

Nothing seems more mismatched than 17th-century organized Christianity and a blossoming lesbian relationship between nuns. Yet, in the Paul Verhoeven-directed psychological drama ‘Benedetta,‘ the titular protagonist (Virginie Efira), who joins an Italian convent at a very young age, finds herself amidst a lesbian relationship with another nun while being graced by religious visions of great significance.

The film is loosely based on a 1985 non-fiction book titled ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy‘ by historian Judith C. Brown. Set against the backdrop of a button-down religious atmosphere where any form of deviation from societal norms is categorized as a huge affront, Benedetta’s love and life would be considered a forbidden topic in most eras, hence why it makes it into this list. The film can be streamed here.

7. Paris, 13th District (2021)

The French romantic drama, ‘Paris, 13th District,‘ titled ‘Les Olympiades‘ in French, follows a group of young adults in the Les Olympiades neighborhood of Paris, chronicling their unconventional exploration of love, sex, and relationships. Director Jacques Audiard holds no qualms in portraying their intimate dynamics honestly and nakedly, illustrating the complexities of a rapidly modernizing world and its impact on age-old human interactions.

Taboo may not be the first word at the heart of this narrative, but its microscopic look into a new wave of relationship dynamics makes it an artistic exploration of what it means to be human. The film is loosely adapted from three short comic stories, ‘Amber Sweet,‘ ‘Killing and Dying,‘ and ‘Hawaiian Getaway‘ by Adrian Tomine. It can be watched here.

6. Titane (2021)

In ‘Titane,‘ writer-director Julia Ducournau breaks barriers most are unaware of until they happen across her body-horror psychological film. The story follows a young girl named Alexia who has a titanium plate fitted into her head after being part of a car crash that leaves her injured. Later, as an adult, she works as a showgirl at a motor show, where she gets involved in a series of outlandish events revolving around murder, sex, and debauchery of exaggerated proportions. Ducournau blends shocking imagery with thrilling narration as Alexia’s adventures take on a strange, neon-infused descent into unspeakable territories. Even when it comes to forbidden matters, there is no film quite like ‘Titane,‘ which is a testament to its originality. Give the film a watch here.

5. Nymphomaniac: Vol. I (2013)

Lars Von Trier created something special with ‘Nymphomaniac: Vol. I‘ which walks the thin line between out-and-out eroticism and a symphony of life itself. The film is told through the eyes of a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac named Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg and Stacy Martin), who reminisces about her numerous sexual encounters after a middle-aged man, Seligman (Stellan Skarsgård), finds her beaten body lying in the alley behind his home.

As the narrative progresses, metaphors are explored through Joe’s promiscuous affairs, which Seligman compares to the sport of fly fishing. With several raunchy scenes of sex, abusive relationships, and other proclivities related to sexual exploration, the film never hesitates to dive headfirst into a subject matter that has titillated and offended people across generations. ‘Nymphomaniac: Vol I‘ can be streamed here.

4. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande (2022)

Directed by Sophia Hyde, ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande‘ follows the exploits of a retired widow, Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), who hires a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) to help her ignite her sexual life which has been unfulfilled as of yet. Although the relationship begins as a purely transactional encounter, the pair soon develop an intimate bond despite their stark age differences.

The narrative probes into the conventions and norms of society with regard to age and sexuality, asking pertinent questions about what is and isn’t accepted. While Nancy’s desires may seem off-limits to the broader sensibility, the film promptly disregards any boundaries on the topic of sexual exploration, invoking thought-provoking discussions about the well-defined roles everyone inhabits in their life. Watch the film here.

3. I Am Love (2009)

The Italian romantic drama ‘I am Love,‘ also known as ‘Io sono l’amore,‘ revolves around a Russian woman named Emma (Tilda Swinton), who is married into the Recchi family, a prominent Italian family of textile manufacturers. After years of leading a traditional life beside her husband, she feels suffocated in her marriage. Subsequently, she falls in love with a chef named Antonio, sparking a series of events with dire consequences and obstacles.

Director Luca Guadagnino is famed for his ability to probe into the internal lives of his subjects, illustrating their secret longings and desires in a way that bares their soul to the audience. In ‘I am Love,‘ the writer-director reshapes a simple story of an extramarital affair into a profound exploration of tenderness and vulnerability, all in the confines of a socially restrictive environment. The film is one of the hallmarks of taboo filmmaking that digs into the painfully honest elements of love, life, and loss. Stream it here.

2. Poor Things (2023)

Auteur filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has a reputation for creating some of the most bizarre surreal films with a layered satire at its center, something he manages in abundance in his dark comedy film ‘Poor Things.‘ The narrative centers on a young woman named Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), who is brought back to life by a scientist and embarks on a journey of personal and worldly discovery. Compelled by her expanding curiosity, she engages in copious amounts of sex, which lands her in trouble with men of dubious characters who want to exploit her.

Adapted from Alasdair Gray’s 1992 eponymous novel, the film explores the child-like wonder of Bella after her miraculous resuscitation, which gives her a second chance at life. However, as she is unshackled from the moral and societal indoctrination of the masses, she leads her life with complete freedom, provoking altercations with those seeking to box her in. The film is not a typical story about forbidden subject matter, which in many ways is its strength as Lanthimos’ films generally stand out from the pack. You can watch it here if you wish to wrap your brain around its whimsical narration.

1. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Originally titled ‘Portrait de la jeune fille en feu,‘ the French historical drama, ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘ depicts a blossoming lesbian love story between a painter, Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and a reluctant bride, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). The two form an intensely painful and provocative relationship during Marianne’s painting sessions, which Héloïse refuses to attend. So, the painter observes her by day and paints her secretly by night. Writer and director Céline Sciamma portrays their companionship in a sensitive and delicate light devoid of any musical score.

Set during the 1770s in France, the private and personal exploration of how a forbidden romance between two women can go beyond the norm regarding its emotional depth is as staggering to witness as the characters who live through the turmoil. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘ is a triumph of new age filmmaking, which probes into subject matters that, while out of the ordinary, expose the same human heart at its core that beats across other grand conventional narratives. The film picked up numerous accolades and is a must-watch for stories that break the norm. You can stream it here.

