Taja Abitbol’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Members Only Palm Beach Star?

Although a daughter of hippies and primarily raised by her single mother, Taja Abitbol Cone spent most of her childhood winter holidays in elite country clubs thanks to her grandparents. It thus came as no surprise that she grew up with a clear ambition of being an active part of the “members-only world that defines so much of the culture,” as explored in Netflix’s ‘Members Only: Palm Beach.’ However, her motive for the same was to always provide for her family, give back to the community, as well as help those in genuine need, rather than just focus on her own networks, successes, or wealth.

How Did Taja Abitbol Earn Her Money?

Since Taja Abitbol grew up amid the bustle of New York, she realized the significance of determination, hard work, and perseverance at an early age, which shaped her global perspective. In fact, although her grandparents “were snowbirds, so my whole life I’ve been going to (Palm Beach, Florida) and my whole family had homes on the island,” she understood that what really matters is integrity. She has always known to be kind, have empathy, not make assumptions about others’ personal or professional journeys, treat everyone with respect, and work with an ethical as well as moral compass.

Taja seemingly enrolled in university as soon as she graduated from the independent, college-preparatory Kew-Forest School in Forest Hills, Queens, following which she kick-started her career. From what we can tell, she initially served in the real estate industry, joining one of Big Apple’s most prominent brokerages, Douglas Elliman, as a licensed agent as well as investor in 2007. In other words, she not only helped others find their dream luxury homes but also purchased and maintained high-end properties herself so as to get some passive income in the form of rent.

As if that’s not enough, during this period of the mid to late 2000s, Taja was even engaged in hospitality as she owned and operated a self-titled restaurant in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It reportedly offered a refined French-Moroccan cuisine in honor of her heritage — her father is Moroccan — and gradually became known for its overall serenity before sadly closing for good. She then allegedly expressed interest in joining the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ since she is indeed married to former baseball player turned commentator David Cone, but to no avail.

Therefore, in 2019, the Cones decided it was time for them to relocate out of the city that never sleeps and settle down in the place Taja has always referred to as her second home — Florida. The family found a home in one of the most exclusive zip codes so as to ensure their standard of living, more social opportunities, and a great environment for their son, Sammy Cones. Moreover, Palm Beach provided the entrepreneur with an unexpected chance to spread her wings as she founded a wellness brand, Taja Drip LLC, located at the high-end, ultra-luxurious Faena Hotel.

Taja Abitbol’s Net Worth

While it’s unclear precisely how much Taja has been able to secure through all her endeavors as of writing, because the details of her income are not public knowledge, we do know she is wealthy. She has undoubtedly been able to build a good life on her own, but it does help that her husband was a professional athlete for 17 seasons and remains involved in baseball as a commentator. We should also note that since her move, she has been actively involved in philanthropic circles, supporting causes that advance scientific research, empower women, and improve living standards.

Coming to Taja’s finances, from what we can tell, she has likely earned most of her money through her investments in real estate career as well as her wellness brand, Taja Drip LLC. The latter actually offers premium, physician-supervised longevity treatments specializing in IV vitamin infusions, NAD therapy, and other anti-aging, energy, and rejuvenation treatments. Taking all these aspects into account, along with her multi-million dollar home, her husband’s net worth of $30 million, her potential investments across New York and Florida, as well as her expenses as a happily married mother of one, we estimate her net worth to be close to $40 million.

Read More: Rosalyn Yellin’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Members Only Palm Beach Star?