Take Care of Maya: Where Are The Accused Parents Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Take Care of Maya’ delving into the nightmare to have unfolded for the Kowalskis once their daughter Maya fell ill in 2015, we get a true insight into the sordid side of our medical system. After all, this documentary incorporates not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the way false child abuse allegations can tear apart even the closest families. Amongst those to thus feature here were actually some of the accused parents from the same area as the Kowalskis — so now, if you just wish to learn more about them, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Viviana Graham Now?

It was reportedly in October 2015 when Viviana’s firefighter-paramedic husband Jeremy was accused of harming their four-month-old firstborn Tristan, despite there being no signs of the same. The truth is the toddler they’d conceived following years of trying, several helpful surgeries, plus two rounds of in-vitro fertilization was quite irritable on the 25th before he suddenly began seizing. They hence obviously rushed him to the hospital, unaware of the fact his surprising brain bleed would soon be attributed to his father “shaking” him as a form of abuse, all of which was untrue.

False accusations hurt families pic.twitter.com/xyNNXauCcc — Vivianna Graham (@GrahamVivianna) December 7, 2019

As per Viviana’s own accounts, her spouse was subsequently painted out to be a monster, formally arrested, and basically forced to move out to ensure Tristan could at least be beside his mother. This ostensibly lasted until Jeremy was cleared of the heinous claims owing to a lack of concrete criminal evidence in May 2016, yet it took another six months for the case to be closed for good.

Therefore, today, the special education teacher from Florida is doing her best to advocate for families like hers — those “falsely accused by doctors with a ‘godlike’ complex,” while continuing to send Christmas cards to the Child Abuse Pediatrician who’d turned their life around for the worse. As for Jeremy, from what we can tell, it appears as if he’s still a proud firefighter-paramedic married father of one, especially as their son is doing well these days despite having experienced a “non-traumatic chronic subdural hemorrhage” in 2015.