Take Care of Maya: Where Are They Now?

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s Henry Roosevelt-directed original ‘Take Care of Maya’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, haunting and tragic. That’s because it incorporates not just exclusive interviews with a few key individuals but also archival footage to really stress the dark side of our medical system with its false claims of child abuse. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about those key features here to have helped navigate the same — with a particular focus on their current standing — we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Maya Kowalski Now?

Despite the fact Maya hasn’t been on any form of ketamine treatment for her Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) since October 2016, she has been able to manage this rare neuropathic disease. In fact, she currently has full use of her arms and legs thanks to physical therapy plus pain medications, with her motivation being, “I’ve already missed a lot, so I want to make the most of life.” However, there is a chance she can relapse at any time due to the nature of her illness, which terrifies her because she’s at a mental point where she understandably hates hospitals or seeing doctors.

After all, in Maya’s own words, she was held medically captive for three months when doctors accused her mother of abuse, just for the latter to take her life in January 2017 to ensure her return. Therefore, today, the 17-year-old is seemingly doing her best to attain closure from the past by ensuring her and her mother Beata Kowalski’s story is heard across the globe for some justice.

It thus comes as no surprise she’s keeping the memories of Beata alive in her heart, all the while trying to be an average teen alongside her brother Kyle under the custody of their father in Venice, Florida. Plus, per her own accounts, when exhausted with schoolwork, she spends nearly every bit of her free time with friends outside of the house; and she seemingly even has a boyfriend in Jon-Luc.

Where is Jack Kowalski Now?

At the age of 61, former firefighter Jack serves in the role of both mother and father at the moment, which admittedly fills him up with a sense of joy as well as pain owing to the reminders of the past. He’s obviously traumatized by losing his love to suicide while watching his little girl deteriorate, but he’s also proud because he sees every day that they’d truly built their family on love and respect.

We should mention Jack has since filed a lawsuit on behalf of the entire Kowalski family against All Children’s Hospital, Abuse Pediatrician Sally Smith, Social Worker Cathi Bedy, and a third-party business for punitive damages on the grounds of causing them emotional distress. Hence, of course, this neighborhood handyman plus fishing enthusiast is presently focused on the upcoming September 2023 trial stemming from the same — though Sally Smith as well as the third party have already settled their section of the case for a total of $2.5 million.

Where is Kyle Kowalski Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Kyle was as affected by the entire 2016-2017 child abuse ordeal as his family, or maybe even more so considering his young age. That’s why even though he’s merely a 15-year-old high school student at the moment, he prefers to “escape by fishing for hours” rather than do anything else, according to the original production. The fact he isn’t active on any social media platform like Instagram and Facebook also gives us an indication he prefers to lead his personal life well away from the limelight.

Where is Dr. Sally Smith Now?

Apart from obviously the Kowalskis, Dr. Sally is arguably the most prominent individual to have been mentioned in the documentary since she was the one to have accused Beata of child abuse. The truth is she’d done so based on an interview that lasted less than a total of ten minutes, which admittedly didn’t sit well with anyone, and it turns out this alleged hasty-ness was a pattern of hers. In fact, per USA Today, there are ostensibly more than hundreds of cases wherein she caused irreparable trauma and harm due to her quick accusations, only for the parents to later be proven innocent.

It hence comes as no surprise kids in Sally’s jurisdiction of Pinellas County are 2½ times more likely to be ripped apart from their families than the entire state of Florida’s average, according to the original film. Coming to her current standing, it appears as if the trained pediatrician as well as former Medical Director of Pinellas County’s Child Protective Services Inquiring Team has since retired. Nevertheless, she’s still listed as a contracted Pediatrician at both All Children’s Hospital and Bayfront Medical Center, indicating she likely serves at the bare minimum capacity of a consultant at these institutions.

Where is Cathi Bedy Now?

Catherine “Cathi” Bedy is another name in Maya’s story to have traumatized her to no extent, especially with her decision to photograph the then-10-year-old half-naked despite her outright refusal, per the documentary. While this social worker wanted to obtain any possible evidence to back the hypothesis the young girl had been abused, the latter wasn’t comfortable with it even though she had nothing to hide, not even a single bruise. Regardless, the professional has never been criminally charged in connection to this case; instead, she seemingly continues to serve as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at OBGYN Associates in Clearwater, Florida.

