Talan Torriero: Where is Laguna Beach Cast Member Now?

The relentless drama and heartbreak of youth take center stage in ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.’ The MTV reality television show chronicles the lives of students attending Laguna Beach High School. As the busybodies find themselves embroiled in love triangles and the scary reality of what lies ahead, several dramatic themes follow. Originally released in 2004, the reality show mapped the highs and lows of teenage life. Talan Torriero was one of the members of the cast who enthraled audiences as a quintessential teen. Years since it first came on air, fans have continued to wonder more about him. So, if you’re also wondering the whereabouts of the cast member, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Who is Talan Torriero?

Only 16, when his high school was scouted for an MTV reality television show, Talan Torriero went on to appear in ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’ a show that set the stage for his later achievements. While season 1 of the show predominantly focused on the love triangle between Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, and Lauren Conrad, Talan became the pivotal center in season 2. The television personality embodied the stature of the quiet boy next home.

Despite his reserved personality, Talan was just as much a part of the drama and heartbreak that enveloped the teens of ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.’ However, two seasons into the show, Talan felt it vital to seek an identity and a place outside the show. So, finally, after representing the trials and triumphs of teenagers for two seasons, Talan decided to leave the show. In the hopes of discovering something new and not forever being labeled as the teen from ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,’ Talan decided to seek new opportunities.

Where is Talan Torriero Now?

Having made his exit from reality television, Talan found an affinity for movies and television shows. Shortly after leaving the show, he was cast in ‘Driftwood,’ where he portrayed the character of Yates, a troubled henchman who runs a camp for troubled youths. Apart from starring in the horror movie, Talan also made an appearance in ‘The Killing Jar,’ ‘American High School,’ and ‘Fat Kids Rule the World.’ However, after realizing that he wasn’t actualizing his potential to the full extent, Talan decided to pursue other opportunities. He attended the University of San Francisco and initially worked as a production intern. In 2009, he realized his acumen for social media and started working as a consultant for TalanT Media Group in Los Angeles.

Over the years, he held several positions at eminent companies where he implemented interactive and strategic strategies. Talan’s brief stints included positions at FishBowl Worldwide Media, Inc., 87AM, Lunch.com, TMG Digital, and Wagstaff Worldwide. He was the Director of Creative Strategy at Ready Set before moving on to Missen, where he worked his work as a Creative Strategist. As of late, Talan has started working with True Classic, an apparel company where he devises creative strategies and uses Artificial Intelligence to implement results.

His profile also includes performance marketing. In addition to honing his abilities over the years, Talan’s specialization in performance marketing has allowed him to become an industry leader. He has also run ads for brands like Curology, HIMS, Nordictack, and Smile Direct Club. Based in Ohama, Nebraska, the 36-year-old does not just enjoy the fruits of a booming career. The television personality shares equal bliss when it comes to his personal life. After having met his future wife, Danielle, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2014 and settle in Nebraska to expand their family.

Since then, Talan and Danielle have welcomed three children and continue to embark on new adventures together. The couple’s toddlers and infant include -Anderson Tito Torriero, Hudson Isabella, and Bronson Leonardo. Despite their busy schedules and work commitments, the parents of three do not compromise on the upbringing of their children. In addition to attending school events, they also cherish every little milestone their kids achieve. Not just this, Talan is equally close with his ‘Laguna Beach’ co-stars. Even decades later, the television personality stays in regular contact with the MTV alums. So, even though Talan’s life has branched out exponentially, it is apparent that the once-high school teen continues living satisfactorily. Naturally, we await all the milestones the father of three will achieve in the future!

