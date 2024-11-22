Taverns To Go Shark Tank Update: Bringing the Bar Home

Adding a special spice to backyard parties is an art of its own. One can curate playlists, arrange games, and set up a grill. However, one of the essentials is ensuring there is a drink in everyone’s hand and a place to serve them. Setting up an outdoor bar for the same is an arduous undertaking, yet it is one that Taverns To Go promises to do within 90 minutes while providing a number of different design options. Season 16, episode 6 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ introduced the panel of investors to Enda Crowley and Paul Convey, co-founders of Taverns To Go, a company dedicated to constructing backyard bars across the nation.

Taverns To Go: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Taverns To Go was co-founded by two Irish friends with a background in construction, Enda Crowley and Paul Convey. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most small businesses were stalling, and construction work had ground to a halt, Crowley and Convey had something else on their minds. With the lockdown in full swing and all the bars closed, where would people go to hang out, drink, and watch sports? The line of thought led to the two creating their own backyard bar from prefabricated parts. Seeing how convenient the bar was to transport and set up, the enterprising men decided to take their product to the market and co-founded Taverns To Go.

Enda Crowley is a New York City resident native to Dublin, Ireland. He has 15 years of experience working in construction management. Hailing from Mayo, Ireland, Paul Convey has over 10 years of experience in engineering and construction. After arriving in the U.S., he worked as a project manager at Celtic Sheet Metal from 2014 to 2018. He carried out the same role in Clune Construction between 2018 and 2019. Convey served as the co-founder and president of Tycon Systems from 2019 until 2020, when he co-founded Taverns To Go.

The bars come in varying sizes and can even have custom dimensions and altered designs to fit the needs of every backyard. After placing an order, a team of carpenters with prefabricated materials arrive within two to four weeks and assembled the patio bar in less than 90 minutes. It can be installed on any level surface, and the bar’s decor is up to the new owner, who can paint it, install signs, position barstools, stock items on shelves, and even place a TV inside. The team offers painting packages for the bar that are restricted to the New York and New Jersey Tri-State area. Taverns To Go sells additional accessories like barstools, connection boxes, a bottle opener catch, and an overhead wine glass rack. The construction material of the body of the bar is pressure-treated yellow pine lumber, which is suitable for all-season outdoor use. The roof is a sheet of galvanized corrugated steel.

The Taverns To Go bar can become a centerpiece in one’s backyard or fit in with the present aesthetic, depending on how the owner chooses to decorate it. It offers the ideal gathering space where one can socialize and entertain within one’s own home space. As Taverns To Go began operations during the pandemic, the founders made the business stand out by personally conversing with customers over the phone in response to any queries and assuring them of the legitimacy and quality of the product. Within their first three years of operation, Taverns To Go constructed over 2,000 bars across the country.

Taverns To Go: Where Are They Now?

Taverns To Go has expanded its network with manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, Florida, and California. With these locations and carpenter teams present on each site, the company is able to deliver a bar and offer its assembling services nationwide, free of charge. The team presents tips on how to maintain and upgrade the bar on their website and social media platforms. Taverns To Go sells its products through its own website, Etsy, and through a few collaborations with stores. In March 2024, the team met up with customers at the site of At Home Recreation, a home decor retail outlet that sells Taverns To Go products in Hazlet, New Jersey.

The four original bar designs start off with the 6 x 4 (feet) Temple Bar, which costs $2,795. Next is the 8 x 5 Castlebar, available for $3,295. The 10 x 5 Dunbar comes with a price tag of $3,895. Lastly, the 10 x 7 The 7-Up is listed at $4,895. In the Delux Collection, the smallest option, the 9 x 6 Castlebar Deluxe, is priced at $3,795.00. Moving up in size, the 11 x 6 Dunbar Deluxe is priced at $4,395. The largest option, the 11 x 8 The 7-Up Deluxe, comes in at $5,395.

They also have various special order bars listed on the website that range from the stall-like The Speakeasy, at $995, to the enormous 16 x 6 The Forest Hill, priced at $7,096. Specialized gazebos for grilling include The Spanish Arch, for $4,795, and The Tavern-To-Grill, at $1,995. The countertop of bars can be widened to 20 inches instead of 10 inches for $180 and 12 inches instead of 10 inches for $160. The Winterize Panels Package fits three custom panels in all three openings above the countertop for $1,340.

The bar accessories include a wine glass cache rack for $129, a stainless steel sunken ice bucket for $375, a half-door for $399, and a weatherproof connection box for $40. Additionally, there’s a bottle opener with a cap catch for $35, a bottle holder for $59, and a set of four bar stools for $189. For entertainment, a dartboard set is available for $119. For storage and cooling, there’s a 24″ Coyote outdoor refrigerator for $1,999 and a 21″ version for $1,599. Finally, for comfort and ambiance, a GCI outdoor lounge canopy is priced at $249, and a Solo Stove Bundle with a smokeless fire pit is priced at $399. A 60qt. drinks cooler is also available for $199.

Taverns To Go offers three different painting packages, all limited to the aforementioned Tri-State area. The Tavern Painting Package is available for $1,140, the Wine Glass Rack Painting Package is $60, and the Winterize Panels Painting Package is priced at $180. One can also buy gift cards for the website ranging from $500 to $5,000. In their 4 years of business, Taverns To Go has shipped and built over 4,000 personal backyard patio bars nationwide, and their catalog of offerings continues to expand.

Read More: Y’all Sweet Tea Shark Tank Update: Southern Charm in Beverage Form